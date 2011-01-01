NTU’s campus will be a test bed for smart mobility technologies
The project will bring together 12 industry partners to form the NTU-NXP Smart Mobility Consortium.
The GPS-enabled MameGo! gamifies shopping to convert online traffic into footfall in brick-and-mortar retail stores.
The 5G trial saw transmission speeds of 35Gbps.
The chatbot can answer questions about the bank’s products and services, such as foreign exchange rates, in real time.
Main obstacles in information security function are lack of skilled resources, budget constraints, and lack of quality tools for managing information, according to EY's survey.
One in four targeted cyber attacks in Singapore result in a security breach, yet most organisations remain confident in their ability to protect themselves.
However, consumers are worried about the security of financial transactions conducted on such devices.
The collaboration will also nurture local IT talents, meet enterprise demands, and support the R&D of advanced technologies in the big data era.
Top challenges of using big data include cost of data capture and data protection/security, revealed a survey by Robert Half.
The integrated solution enhances operational efficiencies and offers greater business agility.
The projects will look at deterring cybersecurity threats through Internet topology, law enforcement and technical mitigation, as well as enhancing safety and privacy of smart city mobile apps.
Cumulus is introducing hardware and Barefoot's chips will start shipping in products.
Vader Systems claims that its MK1 faster and cheaper than conventional metal printers.
Gartner predicts a rise in citizen data scientists able to aggregate sophisticated analysis with less expertise
The IT industry should build AIs that will take us by the hand, not take our jobs, they suggest
Facial and voice recognition, which is very intuitive and easy for humans, are a huge challenge for robots.
Selected startups will receive intensive training and mentoring over eight weeks in Singapore so they can pitch a viable business-use case to INFINITI’s senior decision makers.
The Google parent has shut down its Titan project.
When family is visiting for the holidays, you need to have a credible ‘urgent project’ to keep you in blissful solitude. Here’s what I did over my Christmas vacation.
With the power to drive technology, comes great responsibility. What should developers do when faced with ethical dilemmas?
Leveraging Avaya Breeze, the platform will also allow real-time tracking and monitoring of customer interactions throughout their journey.
Moving into 2017, we foresee a few key trends that would reshape the financial industry in Asia Pacific. This article outlines the most transformative ones to watch.
JOS Group Managing Director Mark Lunt offers his views on the approaching technology trends that will affect businesses across Asia in 2017.
How can developed world businesses bolster their competitive position to keep emerging market businesses from overtaking them?
Matthew shares his insights on four tips for I.T. Jedi (a.k.a. CIOs) to successfully win the battle against villainous hackers and cyber criminals
The new technology development model will progress exponentially at the speed of data, intelligence and self-assembly.
Anti-virus software is getting worse at detecting both known and new threats
Via Technology customers will be able to customize their very own board computers with ARM processors, memory, storage, wireless, ports, and other features
Facebook's third data centre outside the US will be built in Odense, Denmark.
Intel is working on technology so viewers can carve out their own interactive live sports broadcasts on PCs, VR headsets, and even TVs
Collaborations with BomBardier’s Singapore Service Centre, Scoot and Tigerair will allow students to acquire practical industry skills.
The former CIO of Clorox has a long history with Workplace by Facebook. Here he shares insights about his early days with the collaboration platform, challenges he’s encountered and tips for IT pros.
You can now share projects between Apple's two music editing apps.
Certain sensitive data will have to be destroyed within five years
Western Digital could be an investor in the business, according to a report
A service-aware network provides financial services firms with an agile infrastructure to identify new market opportunities, attract and retain customers with differentiated services, and respond to competitive and industry challenges.
Cyberattacks exploit weaknesses in applications to run malicious code “behind the scenes". With vulnerabilities exist before patches, traditional antivirus cannot keep up. A new approach - the next-generation endpoint protection is urgently needed.
Want to keep connected with your customers? Read on to discover the five steps to profitable customer-centric relationships.
Enterprises looking to take advantage of Asia’s economic boom are fueling demands for data center capacity. Check out this report on how Hong Kong, as the most connect city in the region, helps enterprises for their future data center strategies.
Today, the increased focus on customer experience has led to other line-of business leaders become increasingly involved. As CIOs become more and more customer driven, find out how they solve this, for an improved customer experience.
