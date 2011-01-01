Singapore’s IPS proposes scheme to help workers displaced by AI
Ad-hoc training programmes can be replaced with mandatory industry-specific courses under the Stay Ahead Scheme.
Retailers will see a high web influence on offline sales.
Yet high in-demand IT roles are also some of the most difficult to recruit for, due to a supply/demand imbalance.
Led by NTUitive, and in partnership with SPRING Singapore and EDB, the cluster has successfully established joint funding for 39 joint projects between companies and academic research institutions.
The two wearables are the Batman v Superman Fitness Tracker X EZ-Link and Garmin vivosmart HR with EZ-Link smartwatch.
Winners of the CIO Awards last year shared what they did to avoid the complexities and challenges of digital transformation.
Collaborations with BomBardier’s Singapore Service Centre, Scoot and Tigerair will allow students to acquire practical industry skills.
The GPS-enabled MameGo! gamifies shopping to convert online traffic into footfall in brick-and-mortar retail stores.
The chatbot can answer questions about the bank’s products and services, such as foreign exchange rates, in real time.
The 5G trial saw transmission speeds of 35Gbps.
The project will bring together 12 industry partners to form the NTU-NXP Smart Mobility Consortium.
Ingenu has the latest win in a deal with Arrow Electronics
Programming language for chips in routers and switches is further disaggregating the networking stack
The app uses an advanced algorithm to connect callers to the option that delivers the best connection while being the most cost effective
Two of the top five locations across the globe most at risk of infection are located in Southeast Asia, according to Microsoft's Security Intelligence Report Volume 21
Cook joins other tech industry execs in condemning the Trump administration’s executive order that bans refugees and travelers from predominantly Muslim countries.
The Node.js Foundation is creating a Certified Developer program to help companies and developers gauge Node and JavaScript abilities
Advances in machine learning pave the way for typing-based authentication services like TypingDNA.
You’ve hardened your network against all the common weaknesses, now we’ll show you how to take your wireless security to the next level.
Numerous megadeals in 2016 buoyed total funding overall.
Google+ may be on the decline, but Google isn’t ready to call it quits on the social network just yet.
2016 was a landmark year for big data but what's in store for 2017?
Global provider of solutions for secure and reliable mission-critical communication KEYMILE, has identified three industry trends, which companies must keep an eye on in 2017.
While cloud can lead to key benefits, make sure you avoid these costly mistakes
If you're a hiring manager, here are some tips to consider
With data so valuable to success, it has become the new currency of the digital age and has the potential to reshape every facet of the enterprise from business models to technology and user expectations.
This powerful amplifier with ARC room correction fix will your room's acoustic problems while streaming hi-res music.
The 80MWh facility can power 2,500 households or charge 1,000 Tesla vehicles a day
Uber CEO describes automakers like Daimler 'crucial' to success
A modernised core network should help the telco retain its title as best mobile service provider in Malaysia.
A long overdue revamp modernizes the service, but it still needs some work to truly match its potential
Even that would be an improvement after four straight down quarters
In a chaotic time on Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties see room for bipartisan work to advance broadband infrastructure, strike a balance in the encryption debate and update old privacy laws.
If you’re using a 32-bit app, you’ll need to upgrade it or you won’t be able to use it.
By 2020, each of us will each have 26 connected devices, predicts Gartner: network security professionals need a new security approach.
If you often find yourself playing 'find the file' on Dropbox or OneDrive, one of these cloud services could make things easier
A service-aware network provides financial services firms with an agile infrastructure to identify new market opportunities, attract and retain customers with differentiated services, and respond to competitive and industry challenges.
Cyberattacks exploit weaknesses in applications to run malicious code “behind the scenes". With vulnerabilities exist before patches, traditional antivirus cannot keep up. A new approach - the next-generation endpoint protection is urgently needed.
Want to keep connected with your customers? Read on to discover the five steps to profitable customer-centric relationships.
Enterprises looking to take advantage of Asia’s economic boom are fueling demands for data center capacity. Check out this report on how Hong Kong, as the most connect city in the region, helps enterprises for their future data center strategies.
Today, the increased focus on customer experience has led to other line-of business leaders become increasingly involved. As CIOs become more and more customer driven, find out how they solve this, for an improved customer experience.
