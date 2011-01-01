More consumers from Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan making high-value purchases on mobile
Retailers will see a high web influence on offline sales.
Led by NTUitive, and in partnership with SPRING Singapore and EDB, the cluster has successfully established joint funding for 39 joint projects between companies and academic research institutions.
Winners of the CIO Awards last year shared what they did to avoid the complexities and challenges of digital transformation.
The two wearables are the Batman v Superman Fitness Tracker X EZ-Link and Garmin vivosmart HR with EZ-Link smartwatch.
The GPS-enabled MameGo! gamifies shopping to convert online traffic into footfall in brick-and-mortar retail stores.
Collaborations with BomBardier’s Singapore Service Centre, Scoot and Tigerair will allow students to acquire practical industry skills.
The 5G trial saw transmission speeds of 35Gbps.
The project will bring together 12 industry partners to form the NTU-NXP Smart Mobility Consortium.
The chatbot can answer questions about the bank’s products and services, such as foreign exchange rates, in real time.
Main obstacles in information security function are lack of skilled resources, budget constraints, and lack of quality tools for managing information, according to EY's survey.
One in four targeted cyber attacks in Singapore result in a security breach, yet most organisations remain confident in their ability to protect themselves.
You’ve hardened your network against all the common weaknesses, now we’ll show you how to take your wireless security to the next level.
Numerous megadeals in 2016 buoyed total funding overall.
Tennis Australia taps into IBM analytics to enhance the Australian Open fan experience
Google+ may be on the decline, but Google isn’t ready to call it quits on the social network just yet.
The integrator predicts that more than 300 million smartphones will have machine learning capabilities
Intel's Euclid computer for robots operates on a battery, has an HDMI port, 3D RealSense camera, Atom processor, and a range wireless sensors
Patients' electrocardiograph readings would be used as an encryption key to access their medical records
The AR in Action conference redefines AR to include many diverse technologies.
A McKinsey researcher says that while robots and machines will usurp some jobs, most humans will take on new roles as automation boosts productivity.
Cumulus is introducing hardware and Barefoot's chips will start shipping in products.
As unstructured data becomes increasingly digitised and connected throughout an organisation, the management, processing and analysis of that data becomes a critical competitive factor for organisations.
What should you take note of if you intend to venture into Asia?
One of the toughest gigs in IT is the job of keeping an organisation's network safe. It is also one that is getting tougher with the rise of the millennial generation.
According to IDC, the big data and analytics market is expected to grow at an exponential rate of 11.7% yearly through 2020, with a strong drive from the banking, manufacturing, and government sectors.
Parallels' Jerry Huang provides tips on how organisations can overcome the security and deployment challenges when adopting BYO.
Cisco’s AppDynamics buy could put new light on software strategy
Digital transformation (DX) will reach macroeconomic scale in the next two to three years, which marks the dawn of the ‘DX Economy’.
RAVPower’s QC 3.0 pack is identical in design to other RAVPower portable batteries, but this time with Quick-Charge 3.0.
Vertiv shared six data centre infrastructure trends that organisations in the Philippines and globally should take note of this year.
Industry veteran Michael Warren is expected to take up a government role in March.
New regional data shows why Malaysia can expect a better year for its burgeoning Digital Economy.
50 volunteers, comprising staff from different northern states, wishing the residents of a home for the aged - “Gong Xi Fa Cai."
Solution helps Aramex reduce WAN costs and boost application performance by leveraging broadband connectivity.
Home theater PC owners rejoice!
Security providers Nuance Communications and SecureAuth are trying to help enterprises go password free.
The 80MWh facility can power 2,500 households or charge 1,000 Tesla vehicles a day
A service-aware network provides financial services firms with an agile infrastructure to identify new market opportunities, attract and retain customers with differentiated services, and respond to competitive and industry challenges.
Cyberattacks exploit weaknesses in applications to run malicious code “behind the scenes". With vulnerabilities exist before patches, traditional antivirus cannot keep up. A new approach - the next-generation endpoint protection is urgently needed.
Want to keep connected with your customers? Read on to discover the five steps to profitable customer-centric relationships.
Enterprises looking to take advantage of Asia’s economic boom are fueling demands for data center capacity. Check out this report on how Hong Kong, as the most connect city in the region, helps enterprises for their future data center strategies.
Today, the increased focus on customer experience has led to other line-of business leaders become increasingly involved. As CIOs become more and more customer driven, find out how they solve this, for an improved customer experience.
