Methods vary for starting a business in Asian countries

What should you take note of if you intend to venture into Asia?

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach.

For those who desire to expand or begin their business within Asia for the first time, some important facts may need to be considered.

Aside from obtaining .asia domains for catering your business to the online Asian market, there is an abundant variety of religions, languages and cultures, to name only a few of the important differences that may pose a challenge to foreign entrepreneurial newcomers.

The .asia domains cover all of Asia; however, in some Asian locations, such as Indonesia, online sales are not as profitable compared to places such as China or Singapore. Less than one percent of shopping in Indonesia is conducted online. In fact, they tend to prefer to shop at large shopping centers that offer everything within air conditioned comfort. Because of this, it may be required to employ numerous alternative strategies for marketing the same product in an Asian country such as Indonesia, which may have resulted in stronger online sales in another Asian sector like Singapore.

Less than five percent of Indonesians possess credit cards. They much prefer to carry out transactions using cash. New businesses may want to accept mobile phone credits or digital wallets as alternative methods of payment. This can be confusing to newcomers, because high-speed internet is in use by less than 30 percent of Indonesia, while those without bank accounts tower over 70 percent of the populace, yet mobile device ownership is over 130 percent. Indonesians on average own as many as three mobile devices per person. A creative minded entrepreneur could find numerous opportunities to use mobile devices as a means of financing and increasing their online sales profits.

Many advise that the hiring of local talent, who are more familiar with how their country's inner workings transpire, to be ideal, compared to attempting to use only your company's staff to cement your presence. It may be necessary to shift your business's paradigm, in that, what generally works for your company outside of the Asian market may no longer be applicable within Asia.

Within certain Asian countries, such as China or Japan, people tend to prefer doing business with those that they have trust with. This cultural mindset may require that newcomers to the business market go through a few gatherings or caucuses to set a friendly atmosphere. This is essential for creating a mindset that views your presence as an ally for conducting reciprocally beneficial business. Sometimes, it may take upwards of one year to create the necessary associations that attract interest for conducting business with your company. However, this is crucial, because Asian cultural practice dictates that loyalty to friends and family is very strong; so once you have been accepted as a friend, the relationship tends to be a long lasting one.

