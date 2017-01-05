Video surveillance trends in 2017

Rising security threats in population-dense cities globally necessitate the use of video software to improve response times to incidents of all kinds, and serve as a tool to help citizens.

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach.



Benjamin Low, Vice President, APAC, Milestone Systems

In just a few decades, the video surveillance industry has weathered substantial core technology and business moves. From the growing pains in traditional analog and closed circuit cameras, to today's digital and network-based technology, change has been a constant, and will only continue to accelerate.

The use of VMS continued on its strong growth trajectory in 2016, with IHS forecasting an increase of 7 percent in the world market for video surveillance equipment1. Today's new digital networked video systems (operating over a computer network using Internet Protocol or IP) now offer powerful maintenance management benefits, while improving enabling future expansion and additional flexibility.

As we move into 2017, here are five key trends that will continue to shape the video surveillance industry:

Growing importance of cyber security

Cyber security has become critical to everyday life, turning it into a major market segment. As more and more high profile cases are unveiled, concerns of the ability to secure networks and data are intensified. As a result, consumers are increasingly worried about protecting their critical data infrastructure, leading to a shift in the balance of spending - from the physical realm to cyber security initiatives to protect organisations' data.

In 2017, this trend will only heat up as corporations rush to protect their data privacy and avoid unauthorised data breaches. Especially as IoT gains traction and more devices get used in both the public and domestic domains, cyber security will become increasingly important as these unsecured devices leave potential gaps for criminals to extract sensitive data.

A smart and safe digital future

In the wake of rising security threats in the past year, public safety has risen to the top of the agenda. With the technological advances seen in video surveillance with video analytics, as well as in public safety command and control centers with enhanced integration between sub-systems, video will allow cities to improve their response times to incidents of all kinds, and serve as a tool to help citizens.

We have also seen and expect that the increased acceptance of surveillance among the general public view will continue, as they view it less as a governmental control measure, and more as a safety instrument. In a similar vein, mobile surveillance will also see strong growth in 2017.

From regular wearables such as body-worn cameras to drones, mobile surveillancehas the potential for growth in many commercial markets, such as repossession officers, club bouncers, electricians and plumbers.

