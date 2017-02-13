GovTech to work with schools to develop deep technical capabilities in students

The agency will work with eight educational institutions in Singapore to develop technologies and enhance students’ learning capabilities so as to overcome the challenges faced by the public sector.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) is partnering eight Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) to develop the technology ecosystem in the republic.

It will do so by providing training opportunities for more than 300 students through internships, attachments, final-year projects, and tech-related competitions in which they will work on technological solutions for problems faced by public agencies.

Students will also be invited to seminars, workshops and courses organised by GovTech.

According to the agency, such work exposure will complement the recent Committee on the Future Economy recommendations for young workers to attain deep skills and industry-relevant expertise necessary for the future workforce.

The eight IHLs will work on the following projects:

Singapore Institute of Technology will look into developing smart assisted healthcare for elderly patients to engage in self-administrated, physiotherapy exercises. The institution will also embark on cyber-physical security vulnerability assessment and penetration projects.

Singapore University of Technology and Design will roll out automated detection and execution of security measures to protect wireless networks from adversary attacks. The university will also look at using adaptive network management protocol that uses machine learning-based context aware techniques to improve the Internet of Things (IoT) system energy efficiency and robustness.

Nanyang Polytechnic will explore the use of machine learning to improve accuracy of abnormality detection for video analytics systems.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic will develop facial recognition technology that can trace people, such as locating elderly with dementia and detecting people during epidemic outbreaks

Republic Polytechnic will focus on agile mobile application development for public events. In 2014, the polytechnic developed a seating management app for the National Day Parade. The IHL will also focus on educating the public through gaming technologies, such as using 3D interactive games to encourage interaction between neighbours in public housing.

Singapore Polytechnic will leverage its user-centric Conceive, Design , Implement and Operate framework to address the challenges in public agencies and develop solutions for deployment.

Temasek Polytechnic will look into smart office optimisation projects such as smart room booking system, and smart power distribution box for energy management.

Institution of Technical Education (ITE) will integrate augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies to enhance teaching methods.

Besides the above projects, GovTech will continue to tap on its current InnoLeap programme, which provides platforms for IHLs, Research Institutes (RIs) and commercial entities to work together to transform challenges faced by public agencies. The platforms include workshops, sharing sessions, and one-to-one consultation clinics.

"We believe that an active partnership between public agencies, academia and commercial entities can help us create the best digital services for citizens and smart solutions for our city. This set of agreements will not only give us the opportunity to do that, but also allow us to help develop our next generation of tech talent, which is key to building Singapore into a Smart Nation," said Jacqueline Poh, Chief Executive, GovTech.

