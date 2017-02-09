Singapore’s GovTech organises National Data Viz Video Challenge

Students are encouraged to use and analyse government datasets from Singapore’s open data portal and other publicly available sources to create an impactful visualisation video.

Singapore's Government Technology Agency (GovTech) has organised the National Data Viz Video Challenge, themed 'How Open Data makes a difference for you and me.'

The competition is open to students from Singapore-based institutes of higher learning and junior colleges. They will need to use and analyse government datasets from Singapore's open data portal, data.gov.sg, and other publicly available data sources to create an impactful visualisation video, GovTech said in a press statement on 3 February 2017.

Students can participate individually or form teams of up to four persons within the same institution.

There will be two rounds of judging - the Qualifying and Challenge Rounds. The Qualifying Round will be the submission of storyboards for the first round of evaluation. Selected teams for the Qualifying Round will advance to the Challenge Round, where they will create the visualisation video of 60 to 90 seconds in length.

Participants are required to register their interest to competitions@data.gov.sg by 13 February 2017.

