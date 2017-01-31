10 new UI features coming to Windows 10

The next major upgrade for Windows 10, dubbed the Creators Update, will be released in April

The next major upgrade for Windows 10, dubbed the Creators Update, will be released in April. It will add new programs for creating content (like new music composing and painting apps), but there will be many additions addressing the ways you interact with the core OS itself. Here are the most noteworthy, based on what’s we’ve seen in the Insider Preview builds.

1. Hello, Goodbye: Automatic lock when you step away from your computer

An addition to the Windows Hello security feature would automatically send your Windows 10 desktop to its lock screen when you step away from it. (You can go to the lock screen by hitting the Windows logo and “L” keys at once.) An official name has not been released, but possibilities include Proximity Lock, Dynamic Lock and Windows Goodbye.

Microsoft has not revealed how Windows 10 would sense that you have stepped away. The simplest method would be to use your computer’s webcam, but this feature could also pair your smartphone with your Windows 10 computer or device through Bluetooth. When you step away, taking your smartphone out of Bluetooth range, Windows 10 would then go to its lock screen.

2. Action Center UI tweaks

In the Action Center, look for minor design changes to the Quick Access icons (the buttons you click to access specific controls of Windows 10). The Creators Update could also embed levels and sliders onto the Action Center so that you could adjust things like screen brightness and sound volume from this panel. This appears to be a redesign meant to help make the Action Center easier to use on a touchscreen.

3. Blue light special

There will be a “lower blue light” mode. When you activate this, the color temperature of your computer’s or tablet’s display will gradually lower as evening approaches. This reduces excessive brightness to your eyes and theoretically helps to improve your nighttime sleep.

4. Swipe controls on touchpads

If your notebook comes with a so-called Precision Touchpad, the Creators Update will make available settings for assigning gesture controls to it. This means when you tap two, three or four fingers on the touchpad, or swipe your fingers in one of four directions (up, down, left, right), an action that controls something in Windows 10 is triggered. For example, you could assign that swiping up on the touchpad with four fingers will switch the screen to the desktop environment, or that tapping the touchpad with three fingers will open the Cortana interface.

1 2 3 Next Page