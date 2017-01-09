5 devices we saw at CES that prove the smart home is getting weirder

Your appliances are connected to the internet and controlled by voice. Welcome to the future.

The biggest takeaway from CES this year is that soon your entire house will be connected to the internet. Is that concerning? Yes. Is it kind of cool? Yes. Is it a couch potato’s idea of utopia? Yes, yes, and yes again.

It’s not just that every appliance in your house will have a Wi-Fi connection (at least if manufacturers like LG and Samsung have anything to say about it). It’s that those appliances will also have apps, and many of them are integrated with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, so all you have to do is speak and tasks will just…take care of themselves.

A smart fridge that talks back

LG showed off a new Wi-Fi refrigerator that responds to voice commands, thanks to Alexa, and can even order groceries for you. The fridge has a giant 29-inch touchscreen, which lets you browse recipes, watch videos, add notes for family members, scroll through photo albums—you know, standard fridge functions. There’s no pricing or availability information for LG’s Smart InstaView refrigerator, but expect it to be $$$.

Amazon Dash for trash

Amazon didn’t actually have a booth at CES, but the company was everywhere. A Wi-Fi-connected trash can clip-on called GeniCan promised to smarten up your trash with help from Amazon Dash. You use the device to scan barcodes on your food packages before you throw them away, which automatically adds those items to your grocery list in the GeniCan app. With Amazon Dash, those orders are fulfilled without you having to leave your house. GeniCan is $125, which is a little steep for a nonessential device, but Amazon integration is a huge selling point these days (see: every device at CES).

Hack your sleep

Sleep Number’s 360 Smart bed knows you better than you know yourself. Or at least that’s how it feels when you lie on it, like I did for the lone restful moment I experienced at CES. The bed syncs to your phone with data on how you sleep, when you move, and if you wake up in the middle of the night. This sounds a little creepy, but it’s all in the name of adjusting your bed for your total comfort without you knowing it. There’s even a foot-warming feature that turns on before you slide under the covers with a setting you toggle on in the app. There are some intelligent home devices that seem like a waste of time and money, but I put a premium on sleep, and this bed seems worth it.

