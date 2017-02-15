Alibaba Cloud increases the capacity of its Hong Kong Data Centre

The expansion aims to address the increasing demand for secure and scalable computing services in Asia Pacific.

Alibaba Cloud announced that it has expanded its data centre in Hong Kong by more than doubling the capacity.

This is to address the increasing demand for secure and scalable computing services in Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud said in a press statement on 13 February 2017.

As part of Alibaba Cloud's strategy to expand its global network coverage, the expanded Hong Kong data centre will meet enterprises' demand for high availability and disaster recovery. It will also offer greater access to diversified service offerings, such as data storage and analytics, enterprise-level middleware, and cloud security services.

"More companies have come to realise the importance of changing their traditional information technology (IT) mindset to embrace the new data technology," said Ethan Yu, Vice President of Alibaba Group and General Manager od Alibaba Cloud Global. "We are confident that the expanded data centre facility, together with our scalable and secure cloud offering, will better meet the needs of the digital transformation in key local sectors such as hospitality and financial services."

Hong Kong has become a popular destination in Asia Pacific for business expansion and investment, as a gateway to China's economy. The country also leads the region in terms of cloud adoption, as more and more businesses tap into cloud computing for benefits such as operational efficiency and innovation.

