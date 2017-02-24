Alibaba’s Ant Financial invests US$200 million in Kakao Pay

In a move to bring Ant Financial’s digital financial innovations to South Korea through Kakao Pay.

Alibaba's payment affiliate, Ant Financial, has announced that it will invest US$200 million in South Korea's Kakao Pay Corp.

The latter is a soon-to-be-launched mobile finance subsidiary of messaging platform Kakao. It will focus on growing mobile payment platform Kakao Pay. Young-Joon Ryu, who currently leads Kakao's fintech division, will head the new company.

Under Ryu's leadership, the Kakao Pay platform has accumulated more than 14 million members, and the platform evolved from payment transactions to offer innovative and convenient mobile financial services including bill payment, remittance and membership management.

The Ant Financial-Kakao Pay Corp partnership will see Alipay integrating its 34,000 online and offline merchants into Kakao Pay's system. This enables Kakao Pay users in South Korea to enjoy seamless and secured payment services on e-commerce marketplaces powered by the Alibaba Group.

Meanwhile, Chinese visitors and tourists will continue to enjoy a broader payment experience in South Korea with Alipay. Through Alipay, users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movies tickets, pay utility bills or mark appointments with a doctor.

"We see many opportunities in the [South Korean] market for innovative services and growth in mobile payments. Given Kakao's leading mobile platform offering and vast customer base, we believe we can bring Ant Financial's broad experience in digital payments and technology-driven financial services to offer exciting and innovative products to South Korean customers," said Douglas Feagin, President, Ant Financial International.

"The combination of Ant Financial's global payment platform Alipay and numerous financial and commerce service networks and Kakao's platform capabilities will result in more effective and convenient financial solutions for both businesses and consumers," added Ryu.

