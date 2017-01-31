An app-etite for success in the digital economy in 2017 and beyond

To meet the ever-growing demands of customers, companies must be “built to change” by putting software at the center of everything they do.

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach.

Martin Mackay, President and General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, CA Technologies

Cloud computing, big data analysis, software-defined networking and information security - all the hot jobs of today (and tomorrow) are driven by the application economy. The recent study by LinkedIn clearly shows that the most in-demand skills revolve around an increasingly digital future.Notably, one of the top skills being sought is user interface design, focusing on the crucial area of user experience, designing the interaction between product and customer.

This reflects the evolving nature of all businesses where customers are more likely to interact with brands through an app than a person.Successful companies of the future will be "built to change" by putting software at the center of everything they do. Such companies understand that current structures and ecosystems are vulnerable to better ideas and they have to be willing to radically change how they manage talent, how they manage assets and investments and how they manage risk. These "built to change" companies focus on business agility, which in turn enables them to drive rapid, continuous improvement in customer experience.The crucial common characteristic these companies share is the embracing of successful digital transformation.

Talk of digital transformation (DX) is near inescapable these days. Enterprises, governments and even cities are looking to technology and innovation to stay relevant at a time when traditional ways of doing things are being disrupted.Companies are retooling themselves and hiring talent that can get them there.

Research by IDC found that 60 percent of the top 1,000 enterprises in Asia Pacific are placing digital transformation at the center of their corporate strategy.Digital transformation is not just a fad that businesses are riding. It has very real advantages for those who have thought about and carried out digital initiatives. Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) respondents of a recent CA Technologies study reported significant pay-offs in business impact since undertaking digital initiatives:

 76 percent reported improvement in digital reach

 73 percent reported improvement in customer experience

 40 percent improvement in customer satisfaction

 38 percent growth in new business revenue

 32 percent increase in time-to-decision

 25 percent increase in speed-to-market

Digital transformation is a journey - one that built to change companies recognise has a constantly evolving destination, as they plan and develop their own software.That is why the modern company needs a modern software factory to deliver continuously improving, customer-focused innovation. With a modern software factory, companies that are built to change will have limitless opportunities to innovate, while having the agility to identify and unwind the things that aren't working, and adapt them appropriately.Crucially on this journey, the modern company has to pay attention to four key areas in its roadmap: Agility, DevOps, Security and, where appropriate, the not-to-be-forgotten Mainframe.

1 2 Next Page