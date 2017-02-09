Android Wear 2.0 finally arrives, alongside two LG watches made in collaboration with Google

The two wearables highlight the new features of Google's mobile OS, but only the larger model will enjoy true freedom from a phone.

At long last, the first Android Wear 2.0 watches have arrived. Rumored for months and subjected to endless leaks, they are indeed a collaboration between LG and Google, but if you’re looking for a “Pixel watch” or even a “Made by Google” seal of approval, you might be disappointed.

The new watches, which will be available for purchase tomorrow, are LG watches through and through. The box may say they were “designed with our friends at Google,” but you won’t find the “G” logo anywhere on it. And if you’ve been keeping up with the rumor mill, there won’t be many surprises.

Watch this space: The new Android Wear watches may technically be a collaboration, but we’re still waiting for a true Made by Google or Pixel watch. These aren’t even really Nexus watches, since the OS is the same across all Android Wear devices, but they should set the tone for future Android wearables. Circular faces are certainly here to stay, but it’s also likely we’ll start seeing crowns, dedicated app buttons, and NFC sensors in future watches as Google takes another big swing at bringing Android Wear mainstream. There’s a lot of ground to cover to catch up with Apple, but this launch should serve as kind of a reboot for Google’s wearable platform, injecting a bit of excitement and turning an eye toward the future.

Big and bold

There are two sizes to choose from, Sport and Style, with the latter geared toward slighter wrists. The larger model features a 1.38-inch P-OLED screen with a 480 x 480 resolution and 348 ppi, while the smaller variant sports a 360 x 360 1.2-inch P-OLED with 299 ppi. Both watches feature a 1.1GHz Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip and 4GB of storage.



The Sport model of the LG-Google watch packs a ton of sensors and chips, but it is extremely thick.

They also both include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as an accelerometer and gyroscope for fitness tracking, but the Sport model packs a ton of extra functionality into its rather thick body, including GPS, LTE, NFC, and a heart rate sensor. That means the smaller Style model won’t be able to do much of anything without having a phone nearby, and even when tethered it still won’t be able to take advantage of Android Pay, one of the marquee features of Android Wear 2.0.

Besides the extra sensors and chips, adding to the Sport’s 14.2mm thickness is a 430mAh battery, versus 240mAh on the Style model. The Sport also includes more RAM (768 vs. 512), and IP68 water and dust resistance, besting the Style’s IP67 rating.

