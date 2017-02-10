Apollo Cloud review: A personal cloud storage alternative to iCloud Photo Library

An internet-connected 4TB external hard drive offering private, secure backup and restore from iOS devices and computers for up to ten individual users.

The brainchild of storage experts Promise Technology, Apollo Cloud ($249 on Amazon) was designed with photo sharing in mind. Apollo Cloud combines a 4TB external hard drive housed in a white case with encrypted, always-on cloud connectivity and free apps for macOS, Windows, iOS, or Android devices. The handsome hardware is quiet and aesthetically complements existing Apple products.

Measuring 5.6 x 7.5 x 2.4 inches and weighing 2.64 pounds, Apollo Cloud plugs into existing network routers with the included gigabit ethernet cable, and there’s also a USB 3.0 port on the back for transferring or backing up files to another drive. A white status LED on the front glows or changes colors based on current activity, but can be dimmed or disabled entirely from the app settings.

Apollo Cloud puts a generous 4TB of internet-connected storage available from all your Mac and iOS devices.

Once connected, Apollo Cloud automatically showed up on the network, and all you have to do to get started is create an account with an email address and password. The first person to register a device is the owner, who can then add up to nine additional users, each with their own private member storage areas with as much or as little space as you choose to assign them.

The beauty of this is that users can then share their storage with others, either as guests or with custom permissions. (Worth noting: Public file links are limited to 1GB, with a maximum file size of 30GB.) In my case, I set up accounts for every member of the family, configuring each device with automatic Camera Roll backups. With read/write access enabled, I could then view everyone’s media in a separate folder, and import content into macOS Photos without needing each individual device.

Regardless of where your photos came from, Apollo Utility for Mac displays them in a single unified view, from most recent to oldest.

Your personal cloud

There are a couple wrinkles with this strategy: First, Apollo Cloud doesn’t retain the original IMG_XXX file name when backing up a device, instead replacing it with a seemingly random series of 32 letters and numbers. Second, there are self-imposed limitations on how files can be accessed from the Mac, which requires the often-clunky Apollo Utility application.

One pet peeve: Apollo Cloud changes the original file name when backing up the Camera Roll of iOS devices.

