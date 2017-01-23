Australian Open taps Invigor and Optus for Wi-Fi analytics

Partnership sees Invigor deploy its Insights Visitor platform

For the 2017 Australian Open tennis tournament, Tennis Australia has selected big data solutions company, Invigor Group, to deploy its Insights Visitor platform to deliver analytics and insights over Wi-Fi, in partnership with telco, Optus.

The local business uses interconnected data sets to enable enterprise customers across multiple verticals to identify and better understand consumers, demographics, and markets.

At the Australian Open 2017, dashboards and reports from the platform will offer Tennis Australia real-time insights into spectator numbers, movement, and dwell times of the 700,000-plus tournament attendees.

By partnering with Optus as the exclusive telco partner for the event, Invigor has integrated its platform to a mixed vendor Wi-Fi network made up of more than 300 Cisco and Aruba access points.

The network covers all of the spectator areas including Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Hisense Arena, as well as the Australian Open Festival precinct at Birrarung Marr.

"Insights Visitor is performing exceptionally well and the pipeline of tenders is growing as more venue and precinct owners and operators recognise that Wi-Fi networks are now the key infrastructure for consumer engagement and sales and marketing initiatives," said Invigor CEO, Gary Cohen.

According to Cohen, the deal is a major coup for the company as it marks the first time the business has achieved its goal of securing Wi-Fi installations in major events.

"We are pleased to be working with Optus and Tennis Australia to deliver insights and analytics for one of the most recognised and attended major sporting events in Australia. It provides excellent validation for Insights Visitor and positions us very strongly to pursue and secure more contracts for other major events," added Cohen.

In September 2016, the company nabbed a number of contract wins thanks to a spate of successful tenders from its Insights Visitor division.

The contracts included a three-year agreement to supply Preston Market in Melbourne's north, providing its Wi-Fi analytics solution to the 140 retailers and the surrounding redevelopment once completed.

At the time, Invigor also signed an agreement with Manly Wharf to deliver analytics on foot traffic in the ferry terminal, and accompanying retail outlets.

Source: ARN AU

