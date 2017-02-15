BUKAKA leverages Oracle’s cloud solutions to optimise operations

The Indonesian infrastructure construction company turns to Oracle to optimise its sales, finance and HR functions

PT Bukaka Teknik Utama (BUKAKA) - an Indonesian infrastructure and metal construction company - has adopted Oracle's cloud suite to optimise the performance of its sales, finance and HR teams.

"We wanted to modernise our systems by moving to the cloud, but we also wanted a single, unified solution that comprehensively addressed a wide range of our global business areas, with a room to grow," said Irsal Kamarudin, Director, BUKAKA.

By replacing its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) environment with the Oracle ERP Cloud, BUKAKA has gained real-time visibility into its finance operations across the company. This enables the company to focus on business expansion. The built-in social, mobile, and analytic capabilities within the platform also enabled employees to stay connected and effective, anytime, anywhere.

Meanwhile, Oracle's HCM solution enabled BUKAKA's HR team to spend less time on spreadsheet-driven, complex manual processes. This provides them with more time to drive business productivity by increasing employee engagement and sourcing, and retaining top talent.

Oracle's CX Suite, on the other hand, allowed BUKAKA to unify sales and service information in a single application. As such, BUKAKA is now able to provide personalised customer experience at all touch points.

"With the support of Oracle's cloud solutions, we now have modern tools at our fingertips that will enable us to manage our business operations, serve our workforce and most importantly, delight our customers and partners," said Kamarudin.

1