China Mobile deploys Brocade’s NFV solution to deliver agile cloud services

Brocade’s solution allows for scalable services on demand, while keeping operating costs under control.

Mobile communications service provider China Mobile has selected an advanced network functions virtualisation (NFV) solution from Brocade to support its strategic corporate development initiative, Brocade said in a press statement on 18 January 2017.

The deployment of Brocade's Virtual Traffic Manager (vTM) within key China Mobile data centres will help the company deliver highly available and agile cloud services, while keeping operating costs under control.

As an NFV software appliance, Brocade vTM runs on the same industry-standard hardware and virtualisation environment employed throughout China Mobile's cloud data centres.

During testing, the project team was able to spin up a Brocade vTM instance of 200 Mbps on a single virtual machine host. With the orchestration upgrade for China Mobile's Cloud data centre, Brocade vTM can achieve elastic capacity from 1 to 1,000 Mbps on a single virtual machine host.

Brocade's solution will be initially deployed at China Mobile's Southern Base and Northern Base data centres in conjunction with Nokia, which is China Mobile's strategic supplier of software-defined networking (SDN) and NFV infrastructure.

China Mobile plays a leading role in the China government's Internet Plus initiative to increase competitiveness and support the development of new business models within conventional industries through information technologies (IT). In addition to providing Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity services, China Mobile also provides large-scale cloud services to meet the needs of major enterprises and government clients.

