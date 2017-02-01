China Southern Airlines enhances online booking experience with Cybersource’s help

In an effort to provide customers with safe and convenient payment methods so as to increase checkout conversion rates

China Southern Airlines has deployed CyberSource's payment processing and fraud management solutions to optimize its payment management capabilities.

China Southern operates more than 2,000 daily flights to 208 destinations in 40 countries and regions across the world. It works closely with other SkyTeam partner airlines to reach 1,062 destinations in 177 countries and regions.

Understanding the importance of customer experience, China Southern implemented CyberSource's secure solutions to provide customers with a simplified checkout experience on its website. The solutions allow the airline to process payments from various card types and brands from issuers across the globe, as well as enable growth as it can be integrated with major commerce platforms and other business systems.

The solutions have proven to be effective as the airline has managed to expand its customer reach and elevate customer experience. The conversion rates on its international e-commerce website saw an improvement of nearly 40 percent.

The airline has also adopted CyberSource Decision Manager to check inbound orders faster, and with increased accuracy and less manual intervention.

Besides that, the airline will leverage the Fraud Detection Radar, with insights derived from over 68 billion transactions processed annually by Visa and CyberSource and supplemented by over 260 real-time global validation tests, to stop fraud closer to its inception, and mitigate fraud chargeback risk.

"With competition heating up in the online travel space, China Southern aims to differentiate itself by elevating our customer's payment experience on the web, and increasing our checkout conversion rate, while keeping fraud down," commented a spokeperson from China Southern Airlines.

The spokesperson added: "CyberSource's customised payment processing and fraud management solution enables us to optimise our entire payment process across the complete order lifecycle, thus improving the number of successful transactions. This ultimately leads to greater customer satisfaction."

"Businesses need to provide a faster, more secure online shopping experience to differentiate themselves from their competitors. We are pleased to work with China Southern to enable the acceptance of digital payments across multiple channels worldwide and to help it attain its business goals of elevating the customer experience and mitigating fraud," said Sarah Wu, Head of Sales, Greater China, CyberSource.

1