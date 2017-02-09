China Telecom, CMMB’s advanced network to support connected car services in China

Commercial deployment of multimedia broadcasting platform next year after nationwide trials in 2017.

China Telecom will be collaborating with Global Vision Media Technology to roll out key infrastructure that will support nationwide, satellite-based connected car services in China, South China Morning Post reported on 7 February 2017.

Global Vision Media is a joint venture between Hong Kong-listed CMMB Vision Holdings and Global Broadcasting Media Group, a subsidiary of the state-owned China Radio International.

Apart from satellite capabilities, Global Vision will provide media content and channel programming. China Telecom will also deliver its internet data centre facilities and online content distribution network.

Global Vision's pact with China Telecom followed a partnership it forged in January 2017 with the China Internet Information Centre, which runs the portal for Chinese news and information services targeting a global audience.

The cooperation with China Internet Information Centre will enable Global Vision to "aggregate, develop, and create a variety of video, audio, and data content suitable for in-car consumption," said Charles Wong Chau-chi, Chairman and Chief Executive, CMMB Vision.

CMMB Vision plans to deploy nationwide trial network for its multimedia broadcasting platform this year, paving the way for commercial deployment next year.

