CITREP+ offers Singapore IT professionals funding for AWS certification

With the demand for AWS skills on the rise, Singapore market is straining to fulfill the demand.

Bespoke Training Services has announced the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Solutions Architect Associate Critical Infocomm Technology Resource Programme Plus (CITREP+) Endorsed Training Programme, according to a press statement on 6 February 2017.

Self-sponsored students and organisations supporting their employees can apply for the CITREP+ funding - up to 70 percent for professionals and up to 100 percent for students and full time national servicemen (NSF), subject to funding eligibility.

The CITREP+ programme supports professionals in keeping pace with technology shifts through continuous and proactive training. Through the training, they will acquire technical skill sets that will enable them to remain relevant and productive.

AWS certification is among the information technology (IT) competencies commonly found in job descriptions in the Singapore market. The demand for AWS skills is also growing, according to specialist recruitment agency, Hays Singapore.

"As more businesses look towards cloud computing to maximise operational and cost efficiency, we have seen more roles requiring cloud computing competencies," said Nabil Farrag, Team Manager, Hays Singapore. He also added that the trend is likely to persist in the future.

The programme is only open to Singapore citizens.

