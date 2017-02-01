Cloudera speeds up credit data processing for Experian’s clients

The partnership provides Experian a flexible data discovery architecture



Experian is integrating Cloudera Enterprise into its cloud environment for its Credit Information Services, Decision Analytics and Business Information Services business lines.

The move enables Experian's clients, which are mostly financial services companies, to quickly make critical decisions. For instance, one of Experian's customers managed to complete data analysis - which previously took six months - in a few hours by using Experian's Cloudera solution. The analysis then enabled the organisation to decide how to manage its home equity portfolio to meet the needs of its business and customers.

"Cloudera's modern platform allows Experian to ingest data in real time, clean and organise it and then apply powerful techniques using statistics and machine learning to better understand markets and risk," Mike Olson, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Cloudera, explained.

"Data is at the core of our product innovation and technology strategy. Our partnership with Cloudera enables a flexible data discovery architecture, which improves our already robust infrastructure and helps clients solve their most challenging business problems," explained Barry Libenson, Global Chief Information Officer, Experian. "Having a multi-tenant data management environment in place across our business lines is essential as clients require this kind of agility and speed in data analytics today."

