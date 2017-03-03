Credit Suisse enhances digital banking in Asia

Announces additional functionalities to its digital private banking platform



The Credit Suisse Digital Private Banking platform provides at-a-glance information relating to a client's portfolio for easy and convenient reference. Credit: Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse has announced additional enhancements to its digital private banking platform in Asia.

The company has teamed with a financial technology company Mesitis to enable its clients to access Canopy, an automated account aggregation platform and reporting solution provided by Mesitis, through Credit Suisse's digital private banking platform.

Canopy allows clients to aggregate bankable and non-bankable assets across different geographies and asset classes.

Credit Suisse is also rolling out the first fully front-to-back automated Digital Client Onboarding application within the private banking industry regionally.

This application is expected to enhance efficiency in the onboarding of new clients and create a new client experience.

"At Mesitis, we have been big admirers of Credit Suisse's lead in the private wealth technology space and are overjoyed at having been selected as partners. We look forward to further and deeper cooperation in the future," said Tanmai Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of Mesitis.

Private Banking Asia Pacific app

Credit Suisse has also made available the Private Banking Asia Pacific app to users with devices using the Android operating system.

An enhanced log-in process with additional security technology using SecureSign works as an alternative to the conventional physical security device (token) for completing the second factor authentication.



The Credit Suisse Digital Private Banking platform now features the SecureSign as an alternative to the conventional physical security device for completing the second factor authentication.

It has been 24 months since Credit Suisse launched its digital private banking platform in Asia, and since then the company has seen a steady growth in client adoption and usage.

"We are seeing excellent progress in terms of client adoption and client engagement through our digital private banking platform. We will continue to strengthen our digital service offerings, not only for clients but also for our Relationship Managers," said Christian Huber, Chief Operating Officer, Private Banking Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse.

