Criteo drives e-commerce startup in Vietnam

Delivers its cross-device and in-app performance marketing solutions to Tiki

Criteo's technology has helped Tiki achieve a 184 percent increase in app conversion rate and a 64 percent increase in monthly revenue.

Tiki, a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce company in Vietnam, has been using Criteo's cross-device and in-app performance marketing solutions since July 2016.

This e-commerce startup was searching for a solution to effectively convert consumers across PCs and smartphones. After reviewing other solutions in the market, Tiki turned to Criteo's cross-device and in-app performance marketing solutions.

These solutions are powered by the Criteo Engine and use machine learning to compute an individual's preferences and readiness to purchase.

"Criteo's performance marketing solutions allow for more meaningful shopping experiences, and thus increasing interactions and conversions further driving e-commerce growth for retailers across Vietnam," said Alban Villani, Commercial Director, Southeast Asia, Criteo.

Increased monthly revenue

Vietnam is a 'mobile-first' market where 97 percent of local shoppers are regular users of mobile shopping apps, of which. 88 percent of these users have completed purchases in-app.

Collaboration with Criteo has enabled Tiki to experience a significant increase in app conversion rate, average order value and monthly revenue.

Since the implementation of solution in July 2016, Tiki has noted 184 percent increase in app conversion rate on its branded mobile app.

The e-commerce company has also reported 67 percent increase in average order value, and 64 percent increase in monthly revenue

"Criteo's technology fits into our vision of offering original products, insightful customer service that leads to excellent shopping experiences, and unparalleled delivery and fulfilment," said Phan Tuan Anh, Head of Marketing, Tiki.

