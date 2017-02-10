Dev roles hardest to fill say CIOs

Software and app developers in high demand, while web developers and systems admins are not.

Skilled software developers have been cited by Australian businesses as the most difficult group to recruit in a recent survey.

Research commissioned by recruitment company Robert Half, found that 43 per cent of the 160 local CIO and CTOs surveyed said it was most challenging to find IT professionals equipped with skills in programming, documenting, testing and bug fixing, to serve in their software development function.

Applications developers - able to work on software specfically relating to personal digital assistants, enterprise digital assistants and mobile apps - were the next hardest to find, according to 38 per cent of respondents.

The recruiter said there is huge demand for app devs - particularly those with proficiency in AngularJS, PHP, Java and Node.js - which is expected to heighten given that 43 per cent of tech chiefs said this function would create the most new jobs over the next five years.

"As Australian companies increasingly adopt innovative methods, developing new technology tools to improve the customer experience will be a crucial factor driving their business agenda," said Robert Shaw's APAC managing director David Jones.

"Developing apps for business requires the correct expertise and qualified IT personal, a trend that will surge demand."

Other functions expected to grow most rapidly in coming years related to security and database management.

More than half (58 per cent) of CIOs and CTOs said cyber would create the most jobs in their organisations by 2021, while 39 per cent said roles relating to Big Data would.

Jones said there will be particular demand for database administrators, business intelligence developers and data analysts. Skills sought by employers when filling these roles included advanced ability with SSIS, SSRS and SSAS systems.

"With the right IT talent to properly manage databases and maximise the potential of data analytics, organisations can focus more on their customer needs, identify new trends and unlock new business opportunities," Jones said.

The least difficult functions to recruit for, according to tech leaders were help desk and technical support, web development or web design and systems administrators. The same three functions were considered the least likely to create roles in coming years.

Source: Computerworld Australia

