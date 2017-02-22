DX professional services market in APeJ to reach US$16.5 billion by 2020

The market is growing at a four-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9 percent.

The digital transformation (DX) professional services market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ) region is expected to reach US$16.5 billion by 2020, according to IDC's Digital Transformation Professional Services 2016-2020 Forecast report.

IDC said the DX professional services market in the region is growing at a four-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9 percent. The growth will be largely driven by cloud-related DX professional services, which will experience 25.7 percent CAGR over the next four years.

Other segments of the DX professional services market will also experience growth from 2016 to 2020. These segments include: business analytics (20.3 percent), mobility (19.5 percent), and social business (11.2 percent).

"While the challenges around changing business processes, organisational structure, and people's behaviour still exist, end users are increasingly adopting DX services to provide better customer experience. [They do so] by leveraging the abundance of available data and digital commerce solutions, combining physical and digital channels, and investing in the automation and transformation of processes, to mention a few," said Sherrel Roche, Business and IT Services Senior Market Analyst at IDC Asia Pacific, in a press release.

The research firm advised service providers to build a digital business unit that focuses on the customer's end-to-end digitalisation and industrialisation journey if they want to succeed in the APeJ region. They might also need to create innovation labs to encourage the creation of new technologies and services through wider collaboration.

