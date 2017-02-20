Eight startups fight for a chance to implement a pilot within MetLife

They will pitch their business ideas to MetLife’s senior executives on 19 May, after being coached by experts from Oliver Wyman, PwC’s venture hub in Singapore, and Velocity.

LumenLab, MetLife's innovation centre in Singapore, has shortlisted eight startups to compete at the inaugural tech matchmaking programme called collab.

The companies are Capabiliti, Democrance, Digital FinePrint, Flamingo, Good Parents, Shift Technology, Sureify and Uniphore. According to LumenLab, these companies offer solutions from artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to wearables for kids.

Launched in November 2016, collab provides startups an opportunity to tackle challenges in the areas of customer engagement, sales process, operations and new business models. The shortlisted companies were chosen from a pool of 135 applications from 34 countries globally.

The eight finalists will receive tailored mentoring from Oliver Wyman, PwC's venture hub in Singapore and ACP Venture Capital's accelerator arm called Velocity. They will be trained on key topics such as B2B sales and fundraising.

MetLife has also assigned more than 35 "staff champions" to assist the finalists, underscoring its commitment to talent development as it promotes a culture of innovation in the workplace.

Finalists will pitch their business ideas to eight senior executives from MetLife during the Demo Day on 19 May 2017 in Singapore. The winner will receive a US$100,000 contract to embark on a pilot project within MetLife.

Besides that, Velocity will also invest up to US$500,000 in one or more of the finalists to leading funding rounds to help them be ready for further funding.

"We're delighted with the overwhelming response to our programme from around the world. The calibre and enthusiasm of the startups who applied was truly impressive and it was a tough task to select just 8 finalists. The companies we chose showed ingenuity and brought fresh thinking to address the evolving needs of the insurance customer. We're excited to work together with them in the coming months," said Zia Zaman, LumenLab CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of MetLife Asia.

