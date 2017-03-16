Eight startups graduate from muru-D Singapore’s second accelerator programme

Applications for the third cohort will commence in June 2017



The second cohort of muru-D Singapore's accelerator. Credit: muru-D.

Eight Southeast Asian startups have completed the second round of muru-D Singapore's accelerator programme, collectively adding more than 12,000 customers and increasing revenues up to S$300,000 in that process.

Backed by Australian telco Telstra, the six-month muru-D programme provided each startup S$40,000 in seed capital, access to muru-D's Amoy Street premises, as well as introductions to mentors, coaches and Telstra experts. They also received a trip to Silicon Valley and New York.

The graduating cohort featured startups across education, fitness, logistics, micro-financing, recruitments, behavioural analytics and digital directory services.

They are:

Amtiss (Indonesia), which offers a cloud platform that helps companies improve heavy equipment uptime and lifetime, by standardising the maintenance process and optimising resource consumption.

CheckIt (Vietnam), which provides book summaries from the non-fiction titles South East Asian languages.

FreightKart (Singapore), a shipping service and price aggregator that helps small businesses query, compare and transact online for end-to-end freight solutions.

Hafta (Malaysia), which helps organisations capture and report key dimensions of a person's personality and their performance.

PlanforFit (Thailand), an online fitness platform which helps people achieve their weight-loss goals without crash dieting or excessive exercise.

Teman Usaha (Indonesia), a mobile application that allows Indonesian small businesses to compare and apply for loans quickly and easily.

Winimy (Singapore). Its SeeChat solution powers digital directories with chat, e-commerce and artificial intelligence-based services.

Zelos (Indonesia), a recruitment platform which helps Indonesia's businesses hire millenials through a culture-fit assessment test.

"The teams have shown great passion and tenacity over the past six months and I am really excited to see them grow from here. Of course, we will continue to provide post-programme support as they raise funds and expand into other markets," said Jamie Camidge, Head of muru-D Singapore.

Applications for muru-D Singapore's third cohort will commence in June 2017.

