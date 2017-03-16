Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

Eight startups graduate from muru-D Singapore’s second accelerator programme

Nayela Deeba | March 16, 2017
Applications for the third cohort will commence in June 2017

muru-D singapore second cohort
The second cohort of muru-D Singapore's accelerator. Credit: muru-D.

Eight Southeast Asian startups have completed the second round of muru-D Singapore's accelerator programme, collectively adding more than 12,000 customers and increasing revenues up to S$300,000 in that process.

Backed by Australian telco Telstra, the six-month muru-D programme provided each startup S$40,000 in seed capital, access to muru-D's Amoy Street premises, as well as introductions to mentors, coaches and Telstra experts. They also received a trip to Silicon Valley and New York.

The graduating cohort featured startups across education, fitness, logistics, micro-financing, recruitments, behavioural analytics and digital directory services.

They are:

 

  • Amtiss (Indonesia), which offers a cloud platform that helps companies improve heavy equipment uptime and lifetime, by standardising the maintenance process and optimising resource consumption.
  • CheckIt (Vietnam), which provides book summaries from the non-fiction titles South East Asian languages.
  • FreightKart (Singapore), a shipping service and price aggregator that helps small businesses query, compare and transact online for end-to-end freight solutions.
  • Hafta (Malaysia), which helps organisations capture and report key dimensions of a person's personality and their performance.
  • PlanforFit (Thailand), an online fitness platform which helps people achieve their weight-loss goals without crash dieting or excessive exercise.
  • Teman Usaha (Indonesia), a mobile application that allows Indonesian small businesses to compare and apply for loans quickly and easily.
  • Winimy (Singapore). Its SeeChat solution powers digital directories with chat, e-commerce and artificial intelligence-based services.
  • Zelos (Indonesia), a recruitment platform which helps Indonesia's businesses hire millenials through a culture-fit assessment test. 

 

 "The teams have shown great passion and tenacity over the past six months and I am really excited to see them grow from here. Of course, we will continue to provide post-programme support as they raise funds and expand into other markets," said Jamie Camidge, Head of muru-D Singapore.

Applications for muru-D Singapore's third cohort will commence in June 2017.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

COMMENTS
blog comments powered by Disqus

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

How Bloomberg is using machine learning and data science to keep users hooked to its terminals

LCS modernises operations, touts digital transformation

10 steps to becoming a horrible IT boss

10 commandments for tech employers

How one CIO closed the IT-business gap

How Bloomberg is using machine learning and data science to keep users hooked to its terminals

LCS modernises operations, touts digital transformation

10 steps to becoming a horrible IT boss

10 commandments for tech employers

How one CIO closed the IT-business gap

How Bloomberg is using machine learning and data science to keep users hooked to its terminals

LCS modernises operations, touts digital transformation

10 steps to becoming a horrible IT boss

10 commandments for tech employers

How one CIO closed the IT-business gap