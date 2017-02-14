Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

Get ready to grab your Google I/O tickets

Sharon Gaudin | Feb. 14, 2017
Ticket window open from Feb. 22 to 27 for May event

Hoping to go to Google’s annual developer conference this spring?

If you are, mark your calendar for Feb. 22. That's the day when you can first apply for tickets to Google I/O.

Google announced on its events page that the window for submitting ticket applications is between Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. ET and Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

The conference is being held May 17-19 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

This is the second year that the event will be held in Mountain View. Last year, Google broke from the traditional I/O venue – the Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco – and moved the event to the outdoor amphitheatre.

In 2016, the company drew attention to its efforts in artificial intelligence and machine learning, including presentations on its digital assistant device Google Home and Google Assistant, its Allo chat app and Duo video app.

No word yet on what Google I/O will focus on this year.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

COMMENTS
blog comments powered by Disqus

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

How DevOps, agile spurred Slack enterprise adoption

How Mitsui leverages and connects to an ecosystem of partners on an expense management app

How Air New Zealand is flying high with artificial intelligence

How consumerisation convinced a media giant to choose Dropbox

What’s in for the networking industry in 2017

How DevOps, agile spurred Slack enterprise adoption

How Mitsui leverages and connects to an ecosystem of partners on an expense management app

How Air New Zealand is flying high with artificial intelligence

How consumerisation convinced a media giant to choose Dropbox

What’s in for the networking industry in 2017

How DevOps, agile spurred Slack enterprise adoption

How Mitsui leverages and connects to an ecosystem of partners on an expense management app

How Air New Zealand is flying high with artificial intelligence

How consumerisation convinced a media giant to choose Dropbox

What’s in for the networking industry in 2017