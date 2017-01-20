Givo connects donors and beneficiaries directly in real-time

It is a one-stop solution that allows users to stay informed, donate, track donations, streamline the tax deduction process, and share their comments across different social networks, Givo said in a press statement on 19 January 2017.

The aim of Givo is to curate a holistic network for collective social impact. It brings together stakeholders including corporate Customer Social Responsibility (CSR) teams, donors, charities, and other crowd funding platforms.

The platform will empower charities globally, as they will be able to update their donors, receive mobile donations, and access information of donor behaviour.

As of 19 January 2017, Singapore charities such as Mercy Relief, Singapore Red Cross and Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) have signed up to be listed on Givo. More than100 charities are in discussions with the Givo team to get listed on the digital platform.

Internationally, several charities have also signed up for Givo.

"Givo turns donating into connected, social experiences," said Alvin Li, Chief Executive Officer, Givo. "We offer users an opportunity to interact directly with the charities of their choice, and a robust platform to receive timely news updates from causes that might be relevant to them. This way, users are empowered to actively contribute to causes close to their heart. Charities and non-governmental organisations around the world have a convenient digital platform to raise awareness and funds for their causes."

