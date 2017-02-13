Hands-on: Running Android apps on a Chromebook could be the best of both worlds

Chrome OS brings security, Android brings the apps.

Google wants running Android apps on a Chromebook to feel natural, and to do that, it needs to convert someone like me—someone who’s consciously avoided Android’s legendary malware problems. The better fit for me has been the serenity of Chrome OS, with its regular updates, innate security, and easy recovery tools. That’s why I tote my Chromebook everywhere.

Android apps are coming to Chromebooks this year, though, and the truth is, they need each other. Chromebooks have had mainstream and vertical success (especially in schools), but with few native apps they’re stuck in browser-land. Meanwhile, Android is straining to escape the confines of mobile devices (the few PC-sized Android devices haven’t taken off).

Putting Android apps on a Chromebook could be the best of both worlds, and Google is working hard to ensure that by taking steps to clean up its app store and encourage support for bigger screens. My mission was to see how this melding of ecosystems would feel for a daily Chromebook user. Just remember that Android app support is still in beta on Chrome OS, and even the Samsung Chromebook Pro I used is a prototype (due to ship in late April for $549). Things will likely change—but this is a first taste of an expanding world.



Google’s Play Store is ready to embrace Chromebook users, who will suddenly have access to millions of apps.

Leave the phone, take the Chromebook

I hate trying to do anything useful on my smartphone. Even if it were phablet-sized, I’d still grumble as I squinted at tiny text and slid my fingers around some glassy keyboard impostor. I’m looking forward to using Android apps on a Chromebook simply because I’ll be able to type more or less normally (although the Chromebook Pro’s eentsy Tab and Backspace keys are already bugging me.)

The Samsung Chromebook Pro offers a first for Chromebooks: an integrated stylus for writing and drawing on a touchscreen. I loved this on Lenovo’s Yoga Book (which has an Android cousin) and expect to feel the same about it on Chrome—and oh yeah, Android. The stylus needs no batteries. It slips into a spring-loaded bay and can juggle functions like laser pointer and text selection via its own menu in Chrome’s app tray. It's very small and skinny, though, which means it's better suited for jotting notes than penning your next Medium post.

The Chromebook Pro has a 360-degree hinge, so I can flip it around and suddenly have a Chrome tablet. The hard keyboard disables itself once the hinge exceeds 180 degrees, and an onscreen keyboard pops up when needed.

