HGS leverages Avaya’s solutions to offer high performance contact centre services

The company also plans to improve call handler response time through speech analytics

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has extended its partnership with Avaya to provide its customers in the Asia, U.S. and Europe with a high performance contact centre services.

Having used Avaya's technology since 1999, HGS has been able to grow its contact centre portfolio.

The contact centre at HGS deploys the full suite of Avaya's services including Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Aura Conferencing, Avaya Aura Messaging, and Avaya Scopia Video Conferencing Infrastructure.

HGS also implemented SIP trunking, which takes calls off the public service telephony network (PSTN) onto an internal network far earlier. This helps customers reduce telco cost by as much as 50 percent, according to a joint press release.

Besides that, Avaya's ECHI reports enable HGS to provide a comprehensive data on operations to its customers. This allows HGS to provide proper documentation on agreed service level agreements (SLA), and aid HGS in terms of billings.

Not wanting to rest on its laurels, HGS plans to integrate artificial intelligence to improve call handler response time through speech analytics.

This involves having the system recognise a "trigger word" spoken by the caller and automatically providing relevant screen prompts to the agents, eliminating the need for them to separately open pages or applications. This results in faster response time, ultimately leading to better customer experience.

"Smart organisations today view their contact centre as the first line of engagement with customers and a key pillar in building and retaining customer trust and loyalty. Contact centres today are not just about providing an agent at the end of the telephone line. Technology is changing the dynamics of customer expectations and how they prefer to interact with businesses. Dropped calls and unnecessary waits for information are no longer tolerated," Sandeep Marwah, VP IT & CTO, HGS Philippines, said.

He added: "Powered by Avaya's suite of solutions, our contact centres are highly reliable, and are equipped with important tools and applications that customer experience agents need to respond to and anticipate customer needs throughout their interaction."

