Hongkong Post's automation systems can now read Chinese characters

Enabling automatic sorting and processing of more than 500,000 postal items with addresses written in traditional Chinese characters per hour

The Hongkong Post — a department under the Government of Hong Kong responsible for postal services — has upgraded its postal automation systems with NEC's technology. The systems are now able to read and sort addresses written in traditional Chinese characters.

According to Hongkong Post, there has been an increase in the number of postal items addressed in traditional Chinese characters in the past few years. It has thus added the new capability to 15 systems that are operating at the Central Mail Centre in Kowloon Bay.

The move enables automatic sorting and processing of up to 564,000 postal items with addresses written in traditional Chinese characters per hour. This reduces the amount of time needed for processing, therefore increasing operational efficiency.

NEC began developing its postal automation system business in 1961, and has since then delivered systems to postal operators in more than 50 countries around the world. Its long-time partnership with Hongkong Post started about 30 years ago, when the postal operator first introduced a postal automation system in the later half of the 1980s.

