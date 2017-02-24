HPE’s global first quarter net revenue dips $US1.3B year on year

Excluding financial services business, all the company’s segments faced losses for the first quarter

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has revealed its financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter, ending January 31, with the company reporting a first quarter net revenue of $US11.4 billion.

This represents a loss of 10 per cent from the $US12.7 billion it recorded in the prior-year period.

The company said, in a statement, that this is down to four per cent when adjusted for divestitures and currency.

This was a result of an increase in cash flow from operations, with the company recording $US1.5 billion in Q1 FY17 as compared to the $US100 million recorded in Q1 FY16.

It said its first quarter Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) diluted net earnings per share (EPS) was $US0.16, up from $US0.15 in the prior-year period, and above its previously provided outlook of $US0.03 to $US0.07.

First quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $US0.45, up from $US0.41 in the prior-year period, and near the high end of its previously provided outlook of $US0.42 to $US0.46.

It said its first quarter non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS exclude after-tax costs of $US505 million and $US0.29 per diluted share respectively.

It added that it is related to separation costs, restructuring charges, amortisation of intangible assets, acquisition and other related charges, an adjustment to earnings from equity interests, defined benefit plan settlement and remeasurement charges and tax indemnification adjustments.

Excluding its financial services business, all of the company's segments faced losses for the first quarter.

Its enterprise group revenue was $US6.3 billion, down 12 per cent YoY, with servers revenue down 12 per cent, storage revenue was down 13 per cent, networking revenue down 33 per cent, and technology services revenue down two per cent.

Its enterprise Services revenue was $US4 billion, down 11 per cent YoY, with its infrastructure technology outsourcing revenue down eight per cent, and application and business services revenue down 17 per cent.

The company mentioned that its software revenue was $US721 million, down eight per cent YoY, recording losses in its license revenue of nine per cent, losses in its support revenue of nine per cent, and a dip in professional services revenue of seven per cent. However, its Software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue was up four per cent.



Its financial Services business revenue was $823 million, up six per cent YoY, with net portfolio assets up two per cent, and financing volume down 10 per cent. The business delivered an operating margin of 9.5 per cent.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise president and CEO, Meg Whitman

"I believe HPE remains on the right track," Hewlett Packard Enterprise president and CEO, Meg Whitman, said. "The steps we're taking to strengthen our portfolio, streamline our organisation, and build the right leadership team, are setting us up to win long into the future."

