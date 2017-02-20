Huawei Oracle IoT tie-up...what's in it for Malaysia?

Abraham Liu Kang, CEO of Huawei Technologies Malaysia), explains why the national IoT agenda, which is promoted through MIMOS, will benefit.

Photo: Huawei and Oracle officially sign the Power IoT Ecosystem partnership MOU

Earlier this month, Huawei and Oracle officially signed their Power IoT Ecosystem partnership agreement in Shenzhen, China.



At the time, the partners said they would combine forces to market and sell Huawei's AMI solution along with Oracle's Utilities Meter Data Management (MDM), Oracle Utilities Smart Grid Gateway (SGG) and related Oracle Utilities products.



Their stated aim was to build an "IoT ecosystem based on Huawei's IT offerings with Oracle's R&D capability as well as its implementation and outsourcing service experience in the utility industry."



The partners added that the collaboration would enable "a robust end-to-end AMI solution helping power and grid companies to improve customer experience and operation efficiency, achieve energy saving and emission reduction."



Huawei Energy Solution managing director Cong Peijin said: "Huawei [a Platinum member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork] is planning to increase strategic investment in solution construction, market expansion projects and joint marketing, conduct the cooperation deeply and consistently, finally to a win-win business situation."



Oracle Greater China regional senior director sales, Stuart Shaw, said: "Oracle is looking forward to working together with the Huawei in marketing, sales and technology to take the AMI Solution into the target sectors. Huawei along with Oracle's utility and customer experience will jointly approach the customer opportunity and achieve a win-win business situation."



The Malaysia view



Computerworld Malaysia asked Abraham Liu Kang (pic below), chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies (Malaysia), what this partnership offered local industry.

Liu first said: "The Power IoT Ecosystem Partnership is a great opportunity for power and ICT industries to expand their perspectives on innovation and work together for the development of intelligent power grid networks."



He said the AMI solution can manage smart meters, communications networks and head end systems using Oracle Utilities MDM, Oracle Utilities SGG, and Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) to support MDAS and customer systems.



"This partnership will therefore help the utilities sector to meet the increasing demand for power in a more robust manner," said Liu.



The technology mix will support power and grid companies in their aim "to improve customer experience and operation efficiency, achieve energy saving and emission reduction," he said.



Liu said: "We look forward to jointly building the local IoT system in Malaysia by working with our partners as well as Malaysian universities to develop solutions that are most suitable for the Malaysian market."



National applied research agency MIMOS has spotlighted Malaysia's national agenda on this aspect of emerging tech and is continuind to promote industry interest this year.



The first version of this article appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 20 February 2017.

