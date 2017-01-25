Indian IT decision makers turn to open source: Study

86 percent of survey respondents highlighted reducing cost as one of their key business initiatives within the next 12 months.

Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, has announced the results of a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, on behalf of Red Hat, about the use of open source in digital innovation initiatives in the Asia Pacific region. The results, highlighted in the study Open Source Drives Digital Innovation, revealed that IT decision makers in India are turning to open source to drive digital innovation to support business with new capabilities.

The research surveyed 455 CIOs and senior IT decision makers from nine countries in Asia Pacific. The insights gathered reflect that 73 percent of respondents from India regard open source as a cost-saving initiative. The survey respondents from India believe that technology innovation is either "very important" or "critical" to their organization's success.

Fifty-one (51) percent of respondents from India report that their organisations have implemented open source solution while 49 percent of respondents plan to expand/implement open source solutions within the next 12 months. Motivated by benefits such as faster implementation and improved flexibility, organizations have considered including open source as an integral part of their strategy to deliver new customer experiences, services, and products more quickly.

Open source can also create new ways of engaging and fostering standards and collaboration. Fifty-three (53) percent of respondents from India use open source to both support business innovation with new capabilities and to engage in an open ecosystem of innovation partners.

"It is encouraging to see that 51 percent of survey respondents in India reported that their organisations have already implemented open source solutions," said Rajesh Rege, managing director, Red Hat, India. "The power of participation and collaboration of open source is no longer just an IT initiative, but has become a top business priority for many enterprises in India. Organizations want to create real business impact, accelerate innovation and provide better digital experience to their customers."

Business and IT priorities in the next 12 Months

The survey results identified that, in order to successfully compete in the age of the customer and continue to deliver world-class operational capabilities, respondents from India plan to focus on three IT and business priorities in the next 12 months:Reduce cost and improve operational efficiency (86 percent);Improve customer experience (55 percent) andImprove their organization's ability to innovate (49 percent)The above priorities have been reflected in respondents' strategic IT initiatives in the next 12 months to transform both internal and customer facing technologies:Sixty-six (66) percent identified consolidation of customer-facing systems with a goal of creating a single customer view as a high or critical priority.Sixty-three (63) percent identified mobility for workforce efficiency and business improvement as a high or critical priority.

