JLL and Hitachi to help organisations efficiently use their real estate via IoT

Hitachi’s Lumada platform will help deliver "smarter, more sustainable and productive workplaces", says JLL Asia Pacific's Jordi Martin.



Credit: Thinkstock via Computerworld

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Hitachi Ltd, and Hitachi Asia Ltd have announced that it will be conducting collaborative studies to enhance JLL's real estate services in the Asia Pacific region.

The move comes after the first proofs of concept (POC) in Hitachi's Asia headquarters in Singapore last December. The POC saw sensors being used to collect a wide range of data to analyse usage of its office space.

The three companies will now focus on developing new solutions by using Hitachi's Internet of Things (IoT) platform Lumada to help organisations efficiently use their real estate.

According to Hitachi, Lumada is designed to drive digital business transformation through the integration of various kinds of devices, machines and systems in a wide range of business fields. It uses advanced data analytics to gain deep insights into how a business can be made more efficient.

"[This collaboration is] an opportunity to gather and analyse data to better understand how companies use their real estate. Our goal is to come up with creative solutions that will help to deliver smarter, more sustainable and productive workplaces for our clients in Asia Pacific," said Jordi Martin, CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL Asia Pacific.

Ichiro Iino, Chairman of Hitachi Asia Ltd. commented: "By utilising the findings that we gain from this [partnership], we believe that we can contribute to improving the efficiency of the real estate services provided by JLL in the region."

