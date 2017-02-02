Maersk deploys Riverbed’s SteelCentral to monitor business-critical applications

The solution also provides the ability to troubleshoot performance bottlenecks across the container shipping company.

Container shipping operator Maersk Line - which is a part of integrated transport and logistics company, Maersk Group - has leveraged Riverbed SteelCentral to monitor business-critical applications and services.

The solution also provides the ability to troubleshoot performance bottlenecks across the company, Riverbed said in a press statement on 25 January 2017.

Application uptime is important to Maersk Line. "There has been a real requirement for an architected solution that gives us the visibility and transparency we need to target where we have weak points in our infrastructure," said Laurence. "[This is so that we can] remediate them accordingly and swiftly."

He added that Riverbed SteelCentral will be a strong backbone for the digital initiatives of other brands in Maersk Group, which MGIS supports.

Maersk Line expects that a full implementation of Steel Central will allow it to effectively monitor the application infrastructure and provide end-to-end visibility across its IT environment.

"Five years ago, 20 percent of our revenue was digital, and today it's over 90 percent," said Andy Laurence, Head of Production Services, Maersk Group Infrastructure Services (MGIS). "As we continue on our digital journey, having a scalable and stable digital platform infrastructure and end-to-end visibility across our digital services and into the cloud is critical."

1