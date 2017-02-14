Malaysia's Companies Commission steps onto the transformation highway

Photo (GraphicStock) - View of KL's Golden Triangle (financial) district from Petronas KLCC Twin Toiwers Bridge

As part of an organisation-wide open source driven digital transformation programme, Malaysia's companies commission, Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (SSM), said it has now officially selected a local ICT solutions integrator.



SSM confirmed at the end of last week that Bursa-listed solutions integrator Mesiniaga will "support the build of a new and advanced Data Exchange Gateway (DEG) for SSM's registration systems in Malaysia. This move will allow SSM to revamp its IT infrastructure and software ecosystem, and move to an open standard based enterprise service bus, which will be the heart of its IT network."



SSM, which is Malaysia's sole statutory body to incorporate companies and registers limited liability partnerships as well as businesses, is also the authority responsible for the monitoring and enforcement of corporate governance, and compliance with business registration and corporate legislation.



Its Digital Transformation agenda includes the elimination of all manual registration handling, said the body. Mesiniaga's support includes existing IT systems, expanding some technical capabilities and maintaining the rollout of the new IT infrastructure for the next five years. The new gateway will simplify and speed up the registration processes and real-time data exchanges between various systems and stakeholders.



The SSM transformation programme is spearheaded by Dato' Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner, SSM's, chief executive officer, and Khuzairi Yahaya, who is SSM's deputy chief executive officer/chief information officer, and is in line with the government's focus on enhancing service delivery under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP): 2016 - 2020.



Open source technologies



Built on open source technologies, the new solution is expected to speed up SSM's efficiency through transformation, routing, and protocol-matching services and also bring more agility and cost savings.



The backend of this automated process will require Mesiniaga to replace SSM's Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) solution with an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) through Red Hat JBoss Fuse middleware solution, continued the announcement. "As part of the exercise, Mesiniaga will migrate services that are now running on SSM's existing middleware platform whilst developing new components to substitute and expand current services. SSM's technical team will also be trained by Mesiniaga professionals."



In 2015, SSM incorporated more than 1 million companies and registered more than 6 million businesses. With the new digitisation, SSM expects to reduce the turnaround time for integration, as well as allow potential customers to try out new services prior to actual subscription, track transactions more effectively in support of reconciliation and audit requirements plus reduce their IT support costs.

