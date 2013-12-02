Managing Data

The message from the two roundtables held in Hong Kong and Singapore, sponsored by Veeam, is clear: CIOs need to be mindful of what their investments in data backup and replication can bring to the corporate table and where improvements should be made to ensure total recovery when the need arises

IT executives in Hong Kong expressed key concerns on data storage requirements at a roundtable held at Amber, at the Mandarin Oriental Landmark Hotel.

While technology such as virtualisation has placed a lot of flexibility in how computing resources can be utilised in the corporate environment, the question about data storage requirements and robustness of backup solutions still remain a key concern among the participants at the roundtable held at Amber, at the Mandarin Oriental Landmark Hotel in Hong Kong.

When asked what were some of the challenges in virtualisation, one participant mentioned poor performance, while another mentioned the impact legacy systems had virtualised environment in that hardware and software in legacy systems could not be used for new applications for the virtualised platforms. Relating to this, some participants advised to balance the costs between retaining legacy systems against productivity gains that could potentially be realised in virtualising some areas.

When asked about their views on legacy tools and how they affected their data storage solutions, Simon Tsui, VP, International Information Technology (Asia Pacific) at Turner International Asia Pacific, kicked off the discussion by talking about performance hits caused by legacy systems that could not keep up with storage of massive files such as videos that ultimately affected the proper functioning of specific applications.

Daniel Kwan, System Manager, Swire Beverages, also mentioned of slow performance caused by virtualisation, citing problems in running database programs on virtual machines, which could possibly be addressed by software upgrades to the virtual machines.

Others felt virtualisation has brought benefits, although cost might be a major concern in some applications where price is tied to the number of users or log-ins. Still, many organisations have taken to virtualising their IT environment, retrofitting legacy systems to suit virtual environments without clearly understanding how they should be managed, said Don Williams, Regional Sales Director, APAC, Veeam.

Virtualisation seemed to be common only in application virtualisation, whereas core database environments were not, based on participants' comments. In the banking sector, much of the virtualisation needs were met only in the area of desktop apps, while the core computing needs were still on dedicated hardware.

On the question of data growth, Tsui said that his organisation could see a 50 percent growth year on year, while Raymond Lee, Head of IT, Convoy Financial Services, said he would see a 40 percent growth. Others too commented a range of between 20 to 40 percent, which was quite a surprise to Charles Clarke, Technical Director, APAC, at Veeam, who said that typically, Veeam customers in Australia and New Zealand could see triple-digit growth in data volume.

