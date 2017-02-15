Mapping: Disruption ahead!

What3Words brilliantly streamlines mapping but will require oversight if it becomes a government standard

Have you ever sent a package to a remote part of the world that lacks a consistent set of physical addresses? Unless your organization specializes in logistics and distribution, you probably outsourced the task to a company that does. At a more personal level, have you gone to one door at a concert when the friend with the tickets went to a different door? Have you tried to find a tourist attraction known by its name but lacking a street address? These situations highlight the importance of better ways to identify and find specific locations.

According to the United Nations Development Postal Union, an address is “part of a person’s identity.” Roughly 4 billion people have no good way to describe where they live, making it difficult to receive deliveries, access social services or report a crime, fire, or other emergency. As the population of informal urban settlements explodes, it becomes virtually impossible to locate individuals within these communities. The same problem exists in remote areas that lack a formal postal addressing system.

What3Words (W3W), a London company, has developed a better solution. It overlays a grid of three-meter-by-three-meter squares on the globe. Each square is assigned a unique three-word identifier that is mapped to a precise latitude and longitude. The words are chosen from a database that has been carefully culled to eliminate homonyms and potentially offensive words (across cultures.) W3W enables consumers, businesses and governments to use the three words instead of the usual street address. While there are alternate solutions such as Mapcodes, GPS coordinates and military grid reference systems, the three-word combinations are easier to remember.

W3W augments, but does not replace, street addresses. W3W addressing is more precise than street addresses because most front doors and side doors are in different squares and therefore have different three-word identifiers. While this is less important in residential situations, it can be critical to anyone attempting to find the correct door in a large building. For driving directions, the W3W app feeds the three-word combinations directly into Google Maps, Waze, Scout and other navigation services.

W3W is being adopted in a variety of countries. Mongolia’s national post office is migrating to the W3W system, since few of its streets have names and the country is sparsely populated, with large, uninhabited areas. Moreover, roughly one quarter of the inhabitants are nomads, making mail delivery even more difficult. La Poste Côte d'Ivoire is also adopting the W3W system because there are few street addresses and many people rely on informal descriptions (such as “between the gas station and the Blue Dog Café”) to describe a location. Norway, Mali, France and Switzerland are building W3W into their addressing systems to increase accuracy.

