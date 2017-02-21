Microsoft and Oracle expertise enhanced as Fusion5 merges with Myriad IT

Merger pushes combined company’s portfolio out to over 750 customers and close to 350 staff across nine offices nationwide

Business solutions provider, Fusion5, has merged with Melbourne-based Myriad IT, in a move designed to bolster the company’s presence across Australia.

Effective April 3, 2017, the merger pushes the combined company’s portfolio out to over 750 customers and close to 350 staff across nine offices nationwide.

Bolstering Microsoft and Oracle capabilities as a result, the merger with Myriad IT is Fusion5’s first major move for 2017, and follows several other strategic acquisitions.

As reported by Reseller News, Fusion5 acquired the Microsoft Dynamics CRM and SharePoint practices of Microsoft Gold Partner, Koorb Consulting, in February 2016, one of the top three Dynamics CRM partners in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the company also added BPR Solutions to its ranks in July 2016, billed as one of the first NetSuite Certified Solution Partners in Australasia.

Housing 55 staff across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide, Myriad IT implement and support a wide range of solutions and services across ERP and CRM applications, IT infrastructure and managed services.

As gold partners of both Oracle and Microsoft - alongside Dell, Q Software and Commvault - Myriad IT specialises within the public cloud and mobility space, with expertise around ERP implementation and Microsoft Dynamics CRM systems.

“With Myriad IT’s 18 year track record of success in markets similar to ours, we see great benefit in bringing our Australian businesses together,” Fusion5 CEO, Rebecca Tohill, said.

“Myriad IT’s skills complement and extend ours, while we offer new solution sets, customers, and partners to theirs.”

For Tohill, the merger will create momentum from the outset, with both company’s respective JD Edwards and CRM teams already discussing customer requirements and market opportunities.

“Together, Fusion5 and Myriad IT make the most diverse, capable and talented Oracle JD Edwards team in Australia and New Zealand,” Tohill added.

“A significant number of customers rely heavily on JD Edwards to run their businesses, and our goal is to be their partner of choice.

“Myriad IT’s in-depth IT skills readily transfer to our other customers across IT service management, CRM, infrastructure, app development, human resources and payroll.”

Terms of the deal will see Myriad IT’s four shareholders and 55 staff join forces with Fusion5’s own.

Both companies already have Microsoft Dynamics CRM practices, with Fusion5’s set to now be boosted by a further 17 Myriad IT consultants.

“It made sense to combine Fusion5 and Myriad IT to create a powerhouse of business technology skills, offerings and partner relationships,” Myriad IT, Managing Director, Heath Ragg, added.

“With greater scale, we will be able to commit even more resources and staff to R&D and custom development which are our strengths.

“This merger will provide great opportunities for our staff and ensure we can continue to provide our customers the best the market can offer.”

