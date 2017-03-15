Microsoft Teams: What to expect if your company switches

Microsoft's new chat app tries to be the free alternative to HipChat, Slack and others

Microsoft Teams may be the new chat application that you don’t even know you’re going to use. Beginning Tuesday, businesses who subscribe to Office 365 have access to Teams, Microsoft's free app addressing the rise of real-time chat for interoffice communication. At any minute, you could get an email saying your office is moving to this app. We spent some time using it so you'll know what to expect.

Just what we needed, another chat app

You could say we've seen it all. In the last decade or so, PCWorld has moved from Yammer to GChat to HipChat to Slack, with occasional use of Skype, Google Hangouts and more.

Teams isn't entirely unfamiliar, as it incorporates a little bit of Yammer and a dash of Skype, plus Outlook and more. With any chat app, however, problems can crop up when no employee is quite sure which application to use for attaching or sharing files, creating meetings, or conducting ad-hoc video calls or collaborations.

Microsoft Teams clearly feels that all of these are its responsibility. But some of its extra capabilities can sometimes feel unnecessary, while other important features, such as private channels, aren’t yet built in. The challenge for Microsoft—and for our team, which had to be pried off of Slack to try Teams—is inertia: If you have a solution that works, you stick with it.

Who gets it? Office 365 commercial customers with a Business Essentials, Business Premium, or Enterprise E1, E3 and E5 plan. If you’re a home user, you may end up using Teams as an included component of your company’s paid Office subscription, and you’ll need to log into Teams. Free mobile clients for Android, iOS, and Windows Phone are also available.

Within Windows 10, you can either use Teams as a desktop app or as a browser-based app at teams.microsoft.com. As we discovered, some browsers, like Apple’s Safari for the Mac, aren’t supported.



IDG / Mark Hachman Though you certainly don’t have to maximize the Teams window, there’s a ton of wasted space if you do. Instead, try snapping it to one half of the screen.

What am I looking at? After you launch the app, you navigate Teams using the left-hand bar. The default view appears to be the Teams view (natch), which leads into the general chat window. Above Teams are the other, most commonly used tabs: the Chats section, as well as Activity.

Think of Activity as your Teams’ notifications center, where you can see who's responded to your messages—a tab that fills up fast. The Meetings tabs lets you view your own calendar and initiate meetings, while Files houses your own recently-used files and any others your group has shared.

