Moov HR Sweat review: This heart rate-tracking headband will kick your butt

The device has a built-in heart rate sensor and a voice coach to push your workouts into overdrive.

Fitness trackers come in all shapes and sizes at a variety of price points, and they all have the same basic features: step-counting, sleep-monitoring, and exercise-tracking, with some unique traits just to keep things interesting. But few of these wearable devices are designed to really get your heart pumping, even the ones with heart-rate monitors built in.

Moov’s new HR Sweat is a headband that promises to not only track your pulse accurately in real time, but also kickstart your fitness routine with workouts designed specifically around your heart rate. It’s an intriguing premise that positions Moov to compete with chest strap makers like Polar. But does it get the job done? I put it to the test.

How it works



Insert the small, quarter-shaped sensor into the headband to get started.

The quarter-sized Moov HR sensor slips into a silicone pouch attached to the HR Sweat headband. Once you slip the headband into place, you have to make sure the sensor is placed directly on your skin against your temple.

Actually pairing the Moov HR Sweat to your phone is a little unintuitive. You have to select a workout in the Moov app before you can connect the sensor to your phone, which threw me off. In the Activities tab, there’s a new “Heart Rate Based” workout section, and you have to pick from four high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts or a running workout to connect the HR Sweat. You can only use one of Moov’s heart rate monitors, either the sweat band or a chest strap called Burn, with these workouts.

After you pick a workout and connect the HR Sweat, the app will tell you if the sensor is placed in the optimal spot to detect a strong heart rate. You do have to tap it a few times to get the app to recognize the device, which looks weird in the middle of a crowded gym, just FYI.

After you’ve set up the Moov HR, everything else is going to happen in-app.

What it does

The premise behind the HR Sweat is that HIIT workouts improve your cardio fitness and help you burn more fat in less time. It’s hard to know if you’re actually in the fat-burning zone while working out without a heart-rate monitor. There are tons of other devices on the market that can continuously track your heart rate—like a chest strap or a wrist-worn fitness tracker with an optical heart rate sensor—but Moov thinks the head is a more convenient place than the chest and gets more accurate results than the wrist to measure heart rate.

