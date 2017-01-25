Navigating big data influences in 2017

According to IDC, the big data and analytics market is expected to grow at an exponential rate of 11.7% yearly through 2020, with a strong drive from the banking, manufacturing, and government sectors.

Daniel Ng, Senior Director, APAC, Cloudera

Over the past year, big data technology has continued to evolve and become more enterprise ready in terms of usability, back-up, recovery, and performance. Beyond merely analysing why something happened, big data has enabled us to proactively drive business results and make more meaningful decisions in real-time. Experts have also been studying and predicting the current and continued growth of the big data and analytics market across the globe, especially in data-rich industries such as financial services

From governments using big data to defend against terrorist attacks to medical researchers predicting disease spread patterns and agricultural companies increasing crop yields, the big data revolution is now at a stage that is bigger than the past industrial revolution. While the industrial revolution taught us how to create things, big data continues to balloon, making the world more connected, smarter, and efficient than ever before.

What can industries, businesses, and individuals look forward to in 2017 and how can big data technology and the community create greater value for businesses and users? Here are some insights on how big data will create bigger influences this year:

1. Bootstrapping the data skills ecosystem

As markets shift and rapidly changing technologies transform businesses, companies that do not have professionals with up-to-date skills will fall behind. In fact, big data and analytics are no longer just buzzwords, but one of the most desirable skills for professionals to get hired in 2017

In 2016, we saw governments, public sector organisations, academic institutions, and private sector players come together to start building an environment where technology and data talent can better flourish and thrive. In order to keep pace and build the data workforce of the future, the importance (and awareness) of big data and analytics in the region continues to grow and take main stage. Talent has now become a challenge that will impact countries, industries, and companies across the globe.

In 2017, governments will continue to launch open data initiatives and skills training programs, companies will focus on training their current employees, and academic institutions will work hand-in-hand with industries to ensure their students are ever-ready for their future careers. But the onus on technology players will remain; to make their platforms increasingly user-friendly and facilitate knowledge sharing amongst users.

2. From connected to autonomous

As the world has gotten more connected, and "things" have gotten smarter, we see new opportunities for autonomous behaviour as the next stage in the big data revolution. Machine Learning (ML) is the latest buzzword - an important ingredient for autonomous capabilities - which will enable the creation of complex algorithms to drive behaviour that does not even require pre-defined business logic.

