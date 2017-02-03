NEC and JGC jointly offer data analysis services for plant operations in Japan

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

JGC Corporation and NEC Corporation are collaborating to jointly offer data analysis services using artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for plant operations in Japan.

Energy and chemicals industries in Japan and other developed countries are currently seeking to lower overall operating costs, while sustaining plant stability and safe operations as plant life lengthens and plant operators become older.

To help plants achieve those goals, JGC and NEC will jointly develop systems that detect signs of abnormalities in plant operations. The companies will also provide related services for plants that serve oil refinement, chemical, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas, power, resource development, and other fields.

The partnership will leverage JGC's specialty organisation that analyse plant operating data, and NEC's systems for plant abnormality sign monitoring, energy demand forecasts, and quality analysis.

Both companies believe that the new, joint data analysis service will analyse a broader scope of operating data, and shorten the analysis time for abnormal signs as compared to when the services are supplied individually.

The new service will also be able to identify the cause-effect relationship in abnormal signs based on operating data for the entire plant, enabling plant operators to take preventive actions.

The two companies aim to provide the new service to 30 plants in Japan and other countries over the next two years.

