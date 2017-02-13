NTU to develop smart technologies for workplace safety and AI to aid courtroom procedures

NTU signs two research agreements with MITRE Corporation to develop innovative technologies to support Singapore’s Smart Nation ambitions.

Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and The MITRE Corporation from the United States have signed two research agreements last Thursday (9 February 2017).

The joint research partnership aims to develop innovative technologies to support Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions and improve workplace safety, NTU Singapore said in a press statement on 10 February 2017.

The partnership will also look into the area of Judicial Engineering. NTU researchers will work with Singapore's courts to study how technology can help to improve courtroom procedures and increase productivity.

New technologies to be explored include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, court analytics and decision support systems, as well as cybersecurity.

The second thrust of the tie-up will be a focus on secure smart technologies such as sensors, diverse data sources, analytic technologies, and decision support tools.

These smart technologies aim to improve workplace and personnel safety through providing critical safety information gathered through sensors, analytics and other data sources.

For example, in the event of an incident such as a fire, the information picked up by the smart sensors could also help fire safety officers ensure the safe evacuation of everyone.

