OnePlus to leverage Cybersource’s digital payment suite

To streamline online payment services, manage frauds and extend customer reach globally.

Mobile company, OnePlus, will be leveraging CyberSource's payment suite to increase its customer reach across Europe and North America.

Since its founding in 2013, OnePlus has grown rapidly in a short time and operates in more than 30 countries today. As the company continued to expand overseas, OnePlus wanted to offer preferred payment options and currencies in local markets to expand customer reach, without increasing payment security or fraud risk for customers in Europe and North America.

It will thus deploy CyberSource's full suite of payment, fraud management and tokenisation services.

OnePlus will also use CyberSource Decision Manager to automatically screen more inbound orders faster. This will help OnePlus better mitigate its online fraud rate with the ability to accept more genuine orders with confidence, while minimising the rejection of valid ones.

Besides that, OnePlus will deploy CyberSource's globally payment gateway so that it can easily process online and mobile payments from multiple credit card issuers across the globe, as well as certain alternative payment methods.

"OnePlus needs to continue building trust among our customers for sustainable growth," said Steven Gao, Head of global eCommerce at OnePlus. "This relationship with CyberSource is important to that strategy as we are now able to accept a greater variety of payment modes and streamline payment acceptance, thus improving the entire customer experience."

OnePlus is not the first company to leverage CyberSource's payment suite. Recently, China Southern Airlines adopted CyberSource's digital payment platform to optimise its online flight booking payment services.

"Increasingly, customers are more likely to simply abandon their shopping carts if their preferred payment option is not available. As merchants look to expand overseas, a solid and secure payment management infrastructure will help improve customer experience," explained Sarah Wu, Head of Sales, Greater China, CyberSource.

" We are thrilled to work with OnePlus to optimise their payment and fraud management services, enabling them to provide a secure end-to-end online payment experience that caters to their growing user base," she added.

1