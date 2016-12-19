Open Source: 2017’s Impetus

Moving into 2017, Damien predicts that open source will continue to impact us at all levels, especially as we strive to continually innovate and bring greater value to our businesses and society in general.

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach

Contrary to popular belief, open source is neither a company nor a product. It is a way of innovating and collaborating to create ground breaking ideas. Today's most innovative technologies, from the Internet of Things (IoT) to machine learning, are all being driven by open source. All across Asia Pacific, we're seeing exceptionally strong growth in the open source movement, as the open source ecosystem increasingly plays a key role in offering customers broader choice.

Open source has the potential to impact people from all strata of society, and significantly enrich the way we live. Growing from just a coding method to a value philosophy, open source is currently being used to drive innovation and solve big national questions in emerging economies across the region.

For example, open source has greatly benefited the development of smart city initiatives, such as Singapore's Smart Nation vision. Without open source, these projects will become beholden to proprietary technology which can potentially hold back progress.

Aside from that, we have also witnessed many organisations in Singapore being receptive to the idea of embarking on a digital transformation journey by using new ways of developing, delivering and integrating applications as a response to digital disruptions we are seeing across industries. With open source technology, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), for example, has been able to seamlessly integrate its private and public clouds.

This new hybrid cloud architecture allows NTU to enjoy more flexible computing, while offering substantial performance improvements, as well as time and cost savings. Users can now quickly access resources on demand, as opposed to manual provisioning - what used to take at least a day to complete can now be achieved in just 30 minutes.

According to IDC, by 2020 half of APAC 1000 enterprises will see majority of their business depend on their ability to create digitally-enhanced products, services and experiences. Undoubtedly, 2017 is expected to be a defining year for digital transformation.

In the coming year, many organisations will make moves to better compete in the digital economy. Knowing there is a need to transform, there's an irrefutable sign of acceptance all across the tech landscape, as organisations are starting to incorporate open source technology into every main component of their business. We believe many CIOs will develop a holistic digital strategy in the upcoming year, and thus associate open source with innovation, instead of just another cost-cutting strategy in today's challenging operating environment.

This would incorporate a broader and more forward-thinking strategy of remodelling the entire business to become more agile and innovative, rather than just updating IT infrastructure. To this end, open source technologies thus present an ideal approach in terms of flexibility, a reinvention of processes, faster innovation through ecosystem collaboration, and scalability.

