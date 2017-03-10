OpenText manages BRF’s global supply chain ecosystem

Streamlines processes to maintain compliance across multiple countries and languages

BRF, one of the world's largest food producers, has selected OpenText to manage its global supply chain ecosystem.

BRF is leveraging OpenText B2B Managed Services to securely exchange EDI documents and streamline its logistical processes to maintain compliance across multiple countries and languages.

OpenText B2B Managed Services is known for its experience and deep expertise in various geographies and industries.

The multi-language support and scalability provided by OpenText enabled BRF to collaborate and manage EDI exchange with its global trading community.

"We were looking for someone who could really help us reconcile the complexity and the challenges of a global supply chain," said Daniel Keller, regional IT manager, BRF. "OpenText has really provided a level of service completely different than our previous EDI partner and that brings huge benefits to us. We always have OpenText to help us."

End-to-end visibility

OpenText Active Documents enables BRF to track and control EDI and XML transactions, which provides end-to-end visibility of its EDI flows.

The solution from OpenText allows both technical and non-technical users to check the status of an order, set alerts, or run historical reports using the transaction dashboard.

OpenText TeamBook also offers a secure, central document repository for collaboration by tracking fulfillment of change requests or trading partner connections against contracted service level agreements (SLAs).

Since the implementation of this solution, BRF has been able to easily add customers, distributors, and suppliers to establish new EDI connections with 35 trading partners.

"I think the final result is amazing. With OpenText, we not only have a good, strong partner on the main core of the business, but we can get the same level of service for different regions. The most amazing part is that the business doesn't really need IT to bring new clients on anymore, which offers more flexibility and autonomy to bring new partners onto the system," added Keller.

