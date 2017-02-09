Our favorite Android apps for tracking and trading stocks

If you're a market watcher, you're going to want to download these apps.

You don’t have to be a day trader to keep a close eye on the stock market. With the Dow crossing the 20,000 threshhold and tech stocks hitting record highs on a seemingly daily basis, watching the market can be as exciting as the Super Bowl, with ebbs, flows, peaks, valleys, and of course, a whole lot of money to be made (or lost!).

While Google doesn’t supply a standalone stocks app in Android, it does provide a way to track stocks in Google Now (or, if you prefer, the Google app). To monitor a particular stock, tap the menu button in the top left corner, then select Customize, and finally, Stocks. From there you can search for the symbols you want to follow, and they’ll be added to a new card.

But if you want something with a bit more flexibility, here are five apps that will fill all of your trading and tracking needs:

Investing.com

The key feature of any stocks app is the ability to get a quick overview of your portfolio (or, if you’re not investing, the stocks you care about). Investing.com’s Android app takes that one step further by offering an excellent snapshot of market conditions beyond the symbols you’re tracking, with real-time quotes for some 70 global exchanges and a unique calendar that keeps you apprised of the economic events that are happening around the world.



Investing.com will let you choose between light and dark themes, depending on your mood.

You’ll also get Investing.com’s analysis and opinion to help guide your trades, and a steady stream of news broken down by category. You can easily share and save articles to your Google+ or Facebook page, quickly access recently viewed quotes by swiping up on the drawer at the bottom of the screen, and switch between light and dark themes. The free app will display a banner ad at the bottom of the screen, but if you can remove it by paying $20 a year.

Stocktwits

Any stock app will give you the latest quotes, news, and charts, but only StockTwits gives you a true real-time picture of what is happening and why. Kinda like Twitter for investors, StockTwits uses “cash tags” (ticker symbols with a dollar sign before them) to filter out the noise and get to the heart of what might be affecting a stock. It's sort of a stock-tracking social network.



StockTwits gives you instant analysis alongside real-time quotes.

For example, on the day of an earnings report, StockTwits will not only show you what was reported, it’ll also tell you how investors are reacting and how the stock is performing in after-hours, where most other apps will simply say that the market is closed. Of course, you can use StockTwits to get a quick quote, but its real value is understanding why a particular stock is moving (or not), as well as spotting any trends that you might want to watch. Even if you don’t have a dime in the market, you won’t be able to look away.

