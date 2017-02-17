Qlik appoints new regional vice president in APAC

Julian Quinn will lead the expansion of the company’s operation in the region

Qlik, a visual analytics provider, has named Julian Quinn as its new Regional Vice President for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Quinn will be responsible for leading and expanding the company's operations in the region including ASEAN, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan markets.

Quinn has over 30 years of experience in the IT industry. Prior to joining Qlik, he held senior leadership positions such as Vice President of Asia and Japan at Veeam Software; Vice President APAC at Adobe Systems; Vice President APAC at Borland; and Managing Director at Netscape.

"We're delighted to welcome someone of Julian's calibre onboard to helm Qlik's operations in Asia Pacific. Under his leadership, even more organisations in the region will be empowered with self-service analytics to see the whole story behind their data," said Mark Thurmond, Executive Vice President for Worldwide Sales and Services at Qlik, in a press release.

"There's no better time to join Qlik, as we continue to witness the upward surge of embedded, self-service and visual analytics in every sector. I look forward to further strengthening Qlik's position as the leader in APAC in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market segment," said Quinn.

