Qoo10 bridges the gap between online and offline retail in Singapore

The GPS-enabled MameGo! gamifies shopping to convert online traffic into footfall in brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Asia's e-commerce platform, Qoo10, has launched a GPS-enabled mobile game called MameGo! in Singapore.

The game, which was developed by Qoo10, is available on Qoo10's online marketplace as well as its Qoo10 and Live10 mobile apps.

Nearly similar to Pokemon Go!, the game issues three Mameballs to Qoo10 shoppers on a daily basis to unlock and catch Mamemons, which can be exchanged for discounts, super sale coupons or Qpoints. Mameballs can also be collected through electronic direct mailers (eDMs), mobile pushes and various loyalty programmes.

According to Qoo10, brick-and-mortar retailers can use MameGo!'s GPS feature to attract shoppers to visit their physical stores. This method thus bridges the gap between brick-and-mortar outlets and e-commerce platforms.

"The future of retail is no longer divided between online and offline, but one converged platform offering consumers an end-to-end shopping experience. As consumers' shopping appetites continue to become more sophisticated and as they demand more personalised experiences, it will take a concerted effort to boost Singapore retail sector," said Jacob Yu, Brand Manager and PR, SEA, Qoo10.

To help retailers leverage the game to increase brand awareness, MameGo! offers exclusive branded Mamemon characters, also known as Brandmons. Currently, more than 100 retail brands are exploring the adoption of MameGo!, each with their own personalised Brandmons.

"Singapore remains a key growth market for us, and initiatives such as Mame Go! are aligned with our mission to create a marketplace that benefits everyone - not just customers, but also the retail ecosystem as a whole," concluded Yu.

